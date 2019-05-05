The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of May gives anglers the end of the new moon week and a typical rainy season weather forecast. The new moon occurred yesterday so anglers will enjoy above-average fishing results today through Tuesday.
A west southwesterly medium wind will occur today but the rest of this week winds will be at ideal speeds in the 6-8 mph range. Monday’s forecast predicts a west wind, followed by an east wind Tuesday and Wednesday and a southeast wind Thursday and Friday. A southerly wind will prevail for next weekend.
Water temperatures are in the upper end of the ideal temperature range of 70-85 degrees which means fish will be feeding at the highest annual rates. Every other day fish feed until water temps climb into the mid to upper eighty degree range.
Dissolved oxygen rates at the top of the water column will decline enough to force fish to remain at 7-12 foot depths in order to experience normal digestion rates. The Florida bass requires at least a 5 parts per million (ppm) to digest food properly. And typically the middle of June is when many shallow lakes enter a critical high-heat low-oxygen condition.
If bass can’t access deep enough water to offset the drop in oxygen they will enter a state of suspension and stress on the lake bottom and feed only when digestion occurs over several days. It is typical for shallow lake bass to actually lose weight during the months of July and August. In deeper lakes bass and all fish species will be holding at the 12-18 foot depths where ideal temperatures and adequate oxygen rates occur.
Best Fishing Days: This evening and Monday morning the weather forecast is predicting above-average atmospheric pressure increase greater than 0.10 In Hg due to a high pressure system entering the state. So the sunset period tonight and the sunrise period tomorrow, along with the new moon effect, will be the best fishing period of the first half of this week.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 2:07 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. Both periods will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in intensity by a half number and shortens in duration by a half hour until the second half of the week when normalizes to a 5-rating and a two-hour duration.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:43 a.m. Both periods will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and will diminish in duration to a two-hour period by Tuesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.75 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 6” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of four inches, flowing a combined 440 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe distance.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
