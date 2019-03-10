The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of March gives anglers the end of the new moon phase and the arrival of the first-quarter moon phase Thursday. So the mid-to-late morning and pre-sunset periods of the day will produce best over the next three days.
Water temperatures have just about returned to the seasonal normal and ideal degree-range in the low-to-mid seventies. And Florida freshwater water fish feed at annual high rates during the period of seventy to eighty-two degree surface water temperatures for a daily high mark. So you can expect more feeding fish more often.
Winds will be mostly ideal this week with perhaps Wednesday and Thursday producing white-caps as an east southeast wind prevails as the first quarter moon arrives. Also the moon will be overhead during the sunset period on both days so plan accordingly. Friday morning could also be very good too, due to a pre-front condition which could extend the Thursday evening feeding action into early morning hours.
There could be what I refer to as, “the worst fishing days’ occurring on Monday due to the total lack of wind. A very mild west wind is forecast to occur by the midday hours so expect a ‘mirror effect’ to dominate early and late in the day on the water’s surface—fish will be able to see and hear everything unnatural at the highest rate.
An 8 to 10 mile-per-hour wind is ideal because it produces enough wave action to diffuse light along the surface section of the water column. This diminishes the ability of fish to see and recognize artificial baits and thus more mistakes occur as fish ‘feel vibrations along their lateral lines instead of relying visual identification.
Fishing on the windy side of the lake, where the best wave-action occurs, also aids angler’s bait presentation due to even further low-visibility conditions due to increased turbidity levels. Shallow tannic water with high turbidity forces fish to strictly use their sense of vibrations rather than eye sight. Again, more mistakes occur, especially with the bigger bass.
“Anglers who fish the windy side of the lake as a standard rule, are in better physical shape than leeward lake-side anglers. And as a bonus, are pictured more often with trophy size bass.”
Best Fishing Days: This morning early, then Tuesday and Thursday evening-Friday morning. Last evening fishing produced above average results and I believe that feeding migration will continue this morning briefly.
Note: With last week’s cold front dropping water temperatures into the upper sixty degree range, fish had been feeding every third to fourth day. But since temperatures are rebounding quickly into the lower seventy degree range, fish will now feed at above average rates every third day.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:39 p.m. and the sunset at 7:32 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4:30-8 p.m. Water temperatures will also be at the highest degree point of the day during this period and an atmospheric pressure spike will also occur. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 10:10 a.m. and solar noon at 1:35 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and rain gear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season has started early. Traditionally gators start mating in April but with warmer weather is the trigger after the winter season. Expect to see bigger males forcing smaller males from lakes and rivers and into smaller water bodies and even your swimming pools for the next four months.
Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator, if you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities who will have licensed professionals relocate this dangerous predator. Like the threat of a mother bear protecting her cubs, so too is the unpredictable attack of a Florida gator.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.