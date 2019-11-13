The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of November gives anglers the end of the full moon phase and a seasonal fall weather forecast. The full moon was shining brightly over the past two nights so fish will be on a midnight midday feeding cycle with little feeding activity occurring therefore during the sunrise and sunset periods.
Today a medium to strong north wind will prevails as a high pressure system causes the atmospheric pressure to rise from 29.88 In Hg last evening to 30.12 In Hg by 2 p.m. today. Therefore fish will have no choice but to adjust upward to compensate for comfort which will give shoreline anglers great fishing during the midday hours today and perhaps Thursday.
As I have been stating for the past two week, a high pressure cold front during the fall season always means good news for shoreline anglers. The summer hot water temperature range ends and the ‘ideal water temperature season’ starts. Such is the case currently as water temperatures are exactly where the freshwater fish prefer it, in the seventy to eighty degree range.
Therefore fish will be feeding at the highest rates of the year (during the spring season the same water temperature range also occurs producing another high feeding rate period) when they do feed. Dissolved oxygen rates are now at the optimum range for producing a normal digestion rate. Also the energy required to hunt and feed is at a high level so feeding periods will be longer in duration.
For this reason, here in Florida, the national average feed rating prediction of all fishing publications will be inaccurate throughout the state. Florida’s bass and panfish will be feeding one to two points higher on the one-in-ten scale with ten being best. If Bass Master Magazine predicts a 3-4 rating, you can count on it being a 5-6 rating due to fish experiencing the ideal feed temperature range for this first time since last May.
Best Fishing Days: Today a high pressure system will force fish to adjust upward significantly, which will put fish in the shoreline shallows until late Thursday evening when a low pressure system begins to enter the state.
A low pressure system will force fish to return to deeper water Thursday night and all day Friday. Even though rain will occur Friday, fish will be on the move to open water structures as a southeasterly wind prevails. A great day for fishing deep structures and tree-piles.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:11 p.m. and solar noon at 12:11 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and drops in feed rating by a half number daily until the weekend when it normalizes in the 4 range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:40 p.m. and the sunset at 5:35 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4:30-7 p.m. And the second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 7:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:45 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Both periods will move later daily by fifty minutes. The sunset period will diminish in feed rating to a 3-4 range by the weekend while the sunrise period remains at the 4-5 range through the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon, January 7-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
