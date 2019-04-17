Stores are filled with pastel-colored candies and plastic eggs. Easter egg hunts are planned around town and among friends. Children enthusiastically anticipate how many eggs they will gather, craving the sweet treats inside.
Easter eggs don’t get to select their color or design. They have no say regarding how they are packaged, where they will be distributed, or with what type of candy they will be filled. Yet they are highly anticipated, bringing people together over playful competition and smiles. Perhaps there are a few life-lessons we can creatively learn from Easter eggs.
Easter eggs are made to provide an attractive variety of shapes and bright styles. Some eggs are chocolate and wrapped in foil, others are plastic and filled with jellybeans. Much more diverse than factory-produced eggs, each person is purposefully and uniquely created. Everyone has their own appearance and “filling.” Our diversity is meant to be celebrated and cherished, enriching both our own lives as well as those around us.
Easter eggs are placed specifically to both challenge and bless those who find them. Eggs might be lying in plain sight in the grass, tucked away and camouflaged among flowers, or hidden high up in a bush or tree. No person has ever been able to choose the location or family in which they were born; however, you do have a choice as to whether or not you will allow your life to impact your environment and people around you. The joy is finding each other, the blessing is getting to know what’s inside, and the challenge is figuring out how to get along and appreciate what each one brings to the relationship.
Easter eggs are meant to share the goodness inside. With child-like gratification, most of us would choose a candy-filled plastic egg over a glass decorative egg. Why? Because of what’s inside. Easter eggs are supposed to be opened, so the decadent chocolate, salty nuts, or sweet candy can be enjoyed. If you left your egg sealed, it might last for a while depending on the type of candy inside, but what then is the purpose? Eventually, whatever is inside that egg will expire, mold, or here in Florida, melt. Similarly, your individual personality and abilities are meant to be shared. Instead of harboring your creativity and talents, impart wisdom and experiences so others may be blessed by you.
Live your life like you’re an Easter egg: created beautifully and placed specifically, to share your goodness inside.
Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of protecting children and strengthening families across Highlands County. Find out more: www.ChampionforChildren.org The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; call the office at 863-382-2905.
Happy upcoming Spring Equinox to all.
