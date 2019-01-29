A fact-check of the Administration’s statements on Immigration and the Wall.
The president’s administration tries to convince the general public into believing that the immigrants coming across our southern border are a threat to people’s safety because there are “thousands of criminals and terrorists.” According to Factcheck.org and NBC News, this is not correct. Examples:
Administration: “The wall is needed to stop violence at the border.” The Homeland Security report: “spillover violence does not represent a significant trend of concern.”
Admin: “Fake news ignores crimes committed by immigrants.” There is no evidence that immigrants commit more crimes than people born in America.
Admin: “Nearly 4,000 suspected terrorists have been apprehended at the southern border.” Only six immigrants on the terrorist list were found at ports of entry along the southern border.
Admin: “Building a wall will prevent drugs from flowing into the country.” According to Drug Enforcement Administration, most of the drugs come through ports of entry hidden in cars or tractor-trailer trucks.
Admin: “We apprehended 17,000 people with criminal records attempting to come over our southern border last year alone.” Of that number 63 percent of those came in by legal ports of entry such as airports and areas not on the southern border. Of the 6,000-plus people stopped at the southern border 46 percent had a record of illegally entering the country. Only three were convicted of murder or manslaughter.
Admin: “The number of illegal entries has greatly increased.” Actually, illegal entries have gone down.
Illegal immigration does not justify a shutdown, an expensive, ineffective wall or an emergency action.
Clayton Benedict
Avon Park
