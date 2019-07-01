Guest columns are really illuminating. This one titled "Do not be deceived" really caught my attention. I've tried to envision someone walking five miles with a surfboard on their shoulder. Boards certainly must have gotten a lot lighter since I used one, but I suspect he was much stronger than me.
I also must admit I was really impressed with his walking three miles each way to school every day. The only thing I couldn't quite grasp is why the school bus driver "whacked you." He must have been one mean dude to get off that bus and whack you while you dutifully were doing your three-mile walk. Hmm.
Bert Horwitz
Sebring
