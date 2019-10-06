Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 2512 Island Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $249,000 and is listed with Patty Roberts of Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty Inc.
This newly listed home is located in Manor Hill, the well-regarded neighborhood of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring. Custom built in 2002 by Will Randall, this meticulously maintained home shows beautifully. Manor Hill neighbors take pride in homeownership and it shows in the way they maintain their properties. The association fee is $20 per year.
This home offers three generous sized bedrooms, two baths, an oversized two-car side-entry garage with a separate golf cart door, large interior laundry room, dining room plus breakfast nook and breakfast bar plus screened lanai. The air-conditioned living space is 2,133 with a total square footage of 3,099.
You’ll be enamored with all the upgraded features of this lovely home. From the stunning new wood floors, tray ceilings, crown moldings, trim and oversized baseboard, you’ll see this is not your average home. Have allergies? No problem. This home is carpet free.
Upon entering the covered, tiled front entry, you’ll be welcomed by a lead-glass door with a transom window above. The foyer is open to the living room with the dining room to the right. It’s light and bright with wood floors and crown molding. There are pocketing sliding glass doors leading from the living area to the screened lanai. The dining area is picture perfect with transom window and molding details.
Enjoy casual dining in the spacious breakfast nook overlooking the backyard or dining for three at the breakfast bar. There is also a walk-thru door from this area to the lanai. The kitchen has abundant storage with lots of white cabinetry with pantry, stunning granite countertops with tile backsplash, new composite sink with updated fixture, under cabinet lighting and tray ceiling.
Beyond the kitchen is a spacious laundry room that is sure to please with three large storage closets, built-in laundry sink with cabinet and drawers plus built-in upper cabinetry. Washer and dryer are included. Beyond the laundry room is the oversized garage, which includes the ever-favorite overhead electric screen door. There is an overhead golf cart door located in the rear corner of the this 21-1/2-by-25-foot garage. Also included are the refrigerator and the freezer located in the garage, as well as the work bench.
Moving forward are bedrooms two and three with bath number two in between. Both bedrooms are generous in size and have the same nice wood flooring as the living area for continuity. Bedroom two is 12-by-12-foot and bedroom three is 16-by-12-foot. Bath two offers a large vanity, tiled shower/tub combination and linen closet.
This home is a split bedroom floor plan. The great sized master suite is to the left of the foyer and living room and enjoys access to the screened lanai via sliding glass doors. The master bedroom is 19-by-13-foot and again has the same beautiful wood flooring and a trey ceiling with crown moldings. The luxurious bath includes a large walk-in closet, linen closet, private water closet, walk-in shower and vanity with his and her sinks.
The rear screened lanai has Chattahoochee stone flooring for easy maintenance and ceiling fans to keep you cool.
This home has nice curb appeal. The yard is nicely landscaped with concrete curbing and rock beds for easy maintenance. There is well irrigation and a new irrigation pump to keep your yard lush and green.
Whether you’re a golfer or not, Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring is a great community with something for just about everyone. Two 18-hole golf courses, clubhouse, community center, full-service restaurant and bar swimming pool, tennis courts, pickleball, basketball, playground, dog park; not to mention Physicians and hospital located at entrance to the community. One-year free golf membership to brand new homeowners/members. See golf club for specific details.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Patty Roberts at 863-381-5765, email pattyroberts@comcast.net or visit pattyrobertscentury21.com, to view a 3D Virtual Tour.
