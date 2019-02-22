VENUS — A man injured Wednesday morning in his chest by a power tool was conscious when airlifted, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
However, his name and condition were not available as of Thursday afternoon, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
“I can say he left the scene as a trauma alert, on his way to Lee Memorial (Hospital),” Bashoor said.
He added that both a fire engine from Sun ‘N Lake of Lake Placid Fire Department Station 41 and a medical unit from Lake Placid Station 36 responded to the scene.
Central dispatch communicators relayed the call to fire and emergency medical personnel as an industrial accident of “impalement by a tool.”
He had already been transported when a Highlands News-Sun reporter arrived at the rural residence in Venus. A trio of family and/or friends at the entrance to his driveway said they hoped he would be OK.
The tool involved, they said, was a chain-type power saw that “jumped up on his chest,” cutting a gash.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the call came in at 9:11 a.m. and confirmed the patient was conscious when airlifted.
