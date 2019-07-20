SEBRING – Nearing the end of their biking journey across America, the Shelley family and Steve Murphy passed through Highlands County on Friday morning.
The Shelley’s are going coast-to-coast having started their journey in California with their tires in the Pacific Ocean at NewPort Beach on June 1. Their cross-country trek across America will come to an end today when they stick their tires in the Atlantic Ocean at Boynton Beach.
“I just wanted to spend time with my boys and have an adventure,” said Al Shelley. “How often does a dad get to spend time with his kids? We started talking about it when they were 15 but I wanted them to learn how to drive first so they could see and understand what we were going to do on a bike. It just dawned on me one day, that if we didn’t do it now they would be off to the military or college and we would never get another chance. We started putting things together and we took off. The hardest part was overcoming the ‘just do it’ part. We tried to ride as much as we could to get ready. We really put the miles in. I had the boys sleep on the floor for two weeks to get them ready for camping. We knew there would be challenges like hills so we would put extra weight on our bikes and tried to prepare as much as possible. You can never really get used to sitting on a bike seat that long.”
For Al Shelley, this is not his first time crossing the country on his bike. Al took the journey once before when went from Chicago to California shortly after leaving the military. Al always wanted to take the journey with his twin sons, Lucas and Garrett. He mentioned it several times as they grew up and now that they are 17 years old, have taken drivers education and are able to understand traffic, this summer was the perfect opportunity to hit the road on their bikes. Carrying just what they could fit on their bikes the Shelley family and Murphy began their adventure and are now at the end.
“My dad has been talking about this trip since we were 8 years old,” said Lucas Shelley. “I always said I would be down to go cross country on our bikes. It is a cool experience to see how people live, what other places look like and a new experience. I have gotten a lot closer to my dad, brother and Steve. My favorite experience has been seeing how other people live. You make assumptions and stereotype but I think going through the states on a bike you get a completely different view. I think Kansas had the nicest people we’ve ever met. They wanted to help and wanted to talk to us. The sights have been beautiful and living in the moment has been great. It has been a blast. Being with my dad, brother and Steve and bonding has been great. I think about my regular life and I get homesick sometimes but I don’t want this to end. When I do get home I will have lots of memories of the road to look back on.”
Each day the group covers anywhere between 30 to 110 miles depending on the terrain and their equipment, but on average they go 75 miles in a day. They stop to camp at night or find a motel along the way. Some days they just slept on the side of the road.
“When my dad mentioned this trip I was thinking ‘when the cows come home’,” joked Garrett Shelley. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. At the time it seemed so far away and I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. It all came together and I was nervous. It ended up working out for us. I am not super fit or very athletic so I thought I would have a rough time but I ended up conforming with the group and my body adapted. I doubted myself but now I can say I rode thousands of miles on a bike. I’ve know Steve my whole life and we have been able to bond during this trip. I have a great bond with my dad and brother. There haven’t been any fights and I have really gotten to know them all more than I ever thought I would. It is a special experience just for us. My favorite part is doing something that only a few people have accomplished. Everywhere we go people ask us questions. I also like seeing the progression in my body. I have seen myself slim down and get stronger. I can go on in life knowing I can do anything because I was able to do this. This will change my mindset for life. When I get home I know I will miss this and want a new adventure.”
A cracked rim along the way brought their journey to a halt in Kansas but with a little help from locals they were back on their way in no time.
“Going out with these guys has been a blessing,” Steve Murphy said. “I was hoping I could make it because I am older than the kids and not as athletic as Al but I am like a dog with a bone, I’m going to do the best I can. The first 14 days were really hard but then you get acclimated and things seem to smooth out and get easier. A friend told me ‘the definition of adventure is having a destination without knowing the results’. Every day was like that. We had obstacles along the way but we teamed up and overcame them all. My favorite part is being out riding bikes in the United States. Meeting people, the scenery and the changing of the weather. Every place has its challenges. When I think about going home and seeing my wife, kids and grandkids, I do miss them but being out on a bike feels so simplistic. I don’t want this to end or to go home but I do. I miss my family.”
When deciding their path across America it lined up perfectly for the Shelley’s to come through their old stomping grounds here in Sebring. Al’s mom lived in Sebring for 20 years on Lake Sebring, where he visited often. Unfortunately Al’s mother passed away a couple months ago, just before their trek began. Passing through Sebring has brought back a lot of memories for Al.
“This experience has been the best,” said Al Shelley. “I love spending time with my boys and Steve Murphy is a good friend who came with us. Every day feels like a week or a month. You’re outside all the time, meeting new people and always moving. There have been so many experiences and memories. My favorite part has been the laughter and meeting people. I love being out in America and there is always something new every day. Nothing is ever the same, it is always different every day. I don’t want it to end. It is hard knowing that it is coming to an end. I think mentally I am shutting down knowing that this time next week I will be back at work. All good things come to an end and I am trying not to think about the next adventure but trying to live in the moment. I want to enjoy this until the end.”
The entire trek has taken them 50 days to complete and they have covered more than 3,000 miles and met countless people along the way. It has been a journey with a lifetime full of memories.
