After two endurance races totaling 36 hours of competition, followed by a 100-minute sprint race, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads into its “regular season” with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio. The race on Sunday, May 5, is the first of six two-hour and 40-minute races on the 12-race WeatherTech Championship calendar.
The race features a 36-car entry list across four WeatherTech Championship classes, DPi with 11 entries, GTLM with eight, GTD with 15 and LMP2 with two. The GTD and LMP2 classes return to action after sitting out last month’s BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach.
NBCSN will have live television coverage of the race beginning at 1:30 p.m. Live IMSA Radio coverage is available on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and via SiriusXM Radio. Tickets are available now at MidOhio.com.
The Acura Sports Car Challenge is the first race in a new, seven-race competition called the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup for GTD class competitors. The IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup is made up of the remaining non-endurance races (all events minus Watkins Glen and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta) and gives teams a relatively cost-effective option to compete at the top level of North American sports car racing. It uses the same points system and sporting regulations as the GTD classes uses throughout the standard WeatherTech Championship season.
Of the 70 drivers on the entry list – two entries have only one driver currently listed – 17 of them have won at least one IMSA at Mid-Ohio.
No. 4 Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin and No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 driver Bill Auberlen are the winningest active IMSA drivers at Mid-Ohio with four wins each. They also are the two winningest active drivers in professional endurance sports car competition. Auberlen (58) is second on the all-time list behind Scott Pruett (60), while Gavin (48) sits sixth.
The defending Acura Sports Car Challenge race-winning No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves enters the Mid-Ohio weekend second in DPi points, two marks behind the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani. The Mid-Ohio win last year for Taylor and Castroneves was Acura’s first and only DPi win. It was also the first WeatherTech Championship Mid-Ohio win for both drivers. Castroneves owns two CART wins at the track (2000, 2001).
Mid-Ohio was the site of Acura Team Penske’s best race last season with Castroneves also earning the Motul Pole Award ahead of the race win. The team’s No. 6 Acura DPi of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya finished second to secure Acura Team Penske’s first WeatherTech Championship double-podium. Of note, the Acura Team Penske organization comes into this year’s race with significant momentum after recently completing another double-podium in the most recent event at Long Beach, finishing second and third. Cameron (Sebring) and Castroneves (Long Beach) each have Motul Pole Awards already this season.
Auberlen earned three of his four Mid-Ohio wins with the Turner Motorsport team, taking GRAND-AM GT class wins in 2010, 2012 and 2013. Three of Gavin’s four wins came with Corvette Racing (ALMS GT1 in 2006 and 2007; ALMS GT in 2012).
Corvette Racing is the winningest active IMSA team at Mid-Ohio with a total of eight victories. Three of the four drivers in the team’s current lineup, Gavin, Tommy Milner and Jan Magnussen, have previous Mid-Ohio wins. Magnussen will be looking for his third Mid-Ohio victory alongside co-driver Antonio Garcia, who has yet to win at the venue. A victory would be Corvette’s racing 100th in all IMSA competitions.
