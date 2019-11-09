Highlands News-Sun staff
SEBRING — The Paul Miller Racing reunion of Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow will be one of the highlights of the two-day Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore, which begins today at Sebring International Raceway.
Sellers and Snow claimed the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class title, but plans of defending their championship went by the wayside when Snow was classified as a Gold-rated driver, making him a professional, and GTD rules require at least one Bronze or Silver driver, who are regarded as amateurs.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Madison back to Paul Miller Racing and looking forward to seeing both him and Bryan on board the Lamborghini at the Michelin Encore,” Paul Miller Racing founder, Paul Miller said.
Eighteen cars are entered across three different classes for the event, which is highlighted by Sunday’s four-hour race.
There are 10 cars in the LMP3, including two entries from Florida-based Performance Tech Motorsports and local fan favorite Tristan Nunez will be competing with the No. 47 Forty 7 Motorsports Norma M30 team.
There are four cars in the GT3 class, including the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini, with Wright Motorsports and Black Swan Racing each entering a Porsche 911 GT3 R and the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG.
In GT4, there are four cars from four different manufacturers, with the No. 35 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG driven by Jim Cox and Dylan Murry; the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4; the No. 93 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 and the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT4.
Cars will be on the track beginning at 9 a.m. today and Sunday. The race will begin at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and admission is $10 for the weekend. Military veterans with ID will be admitted free all weekend and there is no charge for car parking. Gates open at 8 a.m. today
