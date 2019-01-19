DAYTONA BEACH — For the second consecutive year, IMSA will host the “IMSA Twenty-Four Premier” at ONE DAYTONA from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. The event kicks off fan activities around the 57th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 26-27 at Daytona International Speedway.
The Twenty-Four Premier allows fans to get up close to Rolex 24 At Daytona race cars and meet superstar drivers free of charge. ONE DAYTONA – a premium retail, dining and entertainment destination located directly across International Speedway Blvd. from Daytona International Speedway, features numerous shops and restaurants, Cobb Luxury Theatres and one Marriott hotel with another planned to open in the spring.
“ONE DAYTONA will provide a great backdrop to kick off the Rolex 24 At Daytona festivities,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “From the drivers and cars to the restaurants and shops, sports car fans will get their first taste of what will be another incredible Rolex 24 in a unique setting.”
“Last year’s inaugural IMSA Twenty-Four Premier was extremely successful, and this year’s edition is shaping up to be even better,” added IMSA Vice President, Marketing, David Pettit. “ONE DAYTONA has become a popular entertainment hub since its opening slightly more than a year ago, and it’s the perfect host for the Twenty-Four Premier. We expect another great turnout as we head into what will be a Rolex 24 At Daytona and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season for the ages.”
This year’s event will serve as a kick off for IMSA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Numerous race cars from IMSA’s history – including a 1983 March 83G “Blue Thunder,” 1984 Porsche 962, 1973 Chevrolet Corvette and 1985 Peerless Chevrolet Camaro – will join several present-day race cars that will participate in the 2019 Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Among the current WeatherTech Championship race cars expected are the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, the No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, a Mazda Team Joest RT24-P DPi car, the No. 25 BMW Team RLL GTE and the No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Ford GT from the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class, and several GT Daytona (GTD) race cars including the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3, the No. 71 P1 Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.
Another highlight of the event will be a Fan Forum hosted by IMSA Radio announcer John Hindhaugh. Drivers expected include Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande, Kamui Kobayashi, Jan Magnussen, Andy Lally and Patrick Long. The list of participating drivers and race cars is subject to change.
The official safety car for the 2019 Rolex 24 – which will carry a prominent livery from IMSA’s history – also will be unveiled during the event.
