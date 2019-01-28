SEBRING — Former local emergency manager Bill Nichols once said a light hurricane season, with a direct hit on Highlands County, would be a “busy season.”
Florida’s Heartland residents have had to become more accustomed to seeing hurricanes each year. According to a national database, mass shootings are becoming more common in Florida as well as in rural and suburban communities — like Highlands County.
GunViolenceArchive.org reports Florida has had five mass shootings since Jan. 1, 2019, with nine deaths and 16 injuries.
Five of the nine died Wednesday when Sebring unwillingly joined that database.
The other incidents occurred in the following order:
Jan. 1 in Tallahasse, five injured.
Jan. 16 in Jacksonville, one killed and five injured.
Jan. 19 in Jacksonville, three killed and two injured.
Jan. 20 in Miami, four injured.
Nationally, the United States has had 24 mass shootings since Jan. 1, 2019, with 112 victims — 37 dead and 75 injured — through Saturday, Jan. 26.
Of those, 16 happened in cities of 50,000 people or more. Twelve of those had more than 100,000 people. Seven had more than 200,000 residents, and three had more than a million — Chicago, illinois, with 2.7 million; Houston, Texas, with 2.3 million, and Phoenix, Arizona, with 1.6 million.
On the small side of the spectrum is Sebring with 10,696 people inside its city limits, although the Sebring/Avon Park metropolitan area has more than 50,000, for transportation planning purposes.
Rockmart, Georgia, a 4,269-person town, had four killed and one injured Thursday.
Hurt, Virginia, with just 1,243 people, had three killed and two injured on Jan. 4.
Gaffney, South Carolina, is the one on the January 2019 shooting list that’s closest in size to Sebring with 12,782 people. On Jan. 19, one died and four got injured in a shooting there.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund described Wednesday’s midday shooting at the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South as “senseless,” mainly because of the shooter’s lack of apparent motive or connection to the bank or its occupants.
What also didn’t make sense is that the shooter, 21-year-old Zephen Allen Xaver, allegedly called 911 to report his crime, but then would not let police inside the bank when they arrived.
“Senseless” could describe most such killings, as they hit all sizes of towns.
An article published May 22, 2018, in the Chicago Tribune pointed out that mass shootings happen in small-town and suburban America. Of the 10 deadliest U.S. school shootings, all but one took place in a city with less than 75,000 residents, the article stated, and the vast majority of those had less than 50,000 people.
Again, the 50,000-person mark describes the Sebring/Avon Park area.
For as much as the small towns might get people away from the fear of gang violence of big cities, experts cited by the Tribune pointed to a variety of factors, such as easy access to firearms, a tendency for disturbed suburban and small-town teenagers to emulate each other with “copycat” crimes, as well as how life in small towns might be harder for maladjusted, disgruntled teenagers and young adults.
The exact triggers that set off Xaver are unknown, Hoglund said Thursday. His detectives haven’t found his connection to SunTrust or anyone who worked there.
“In small-town America, it’s said ‘everybody knows everybody,’ and that’s well and good, except when you don’t want everybody to know what’s going on with you,” said James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University who was quoted by the Tribune and cited as a researcher who has studied mass shootings for decades.
“If things are going downhill for you, you did something wrong or someone did something wrong to you and some girl dumps you, everybody knows,” Fox said, “so it’s much harder to get away from it.”
In a big city, no one knows your name, Fox said, and that might be good.
“You don’t have this feeling that everybody knows what you’re going through,” Fox said. “Being in a small town has its advantages in terms of a network and a sense of community, but sometimes that can be a double-edged sword.”
Well-known “small town” incidents, cited by the Tribune, include the following.
• Littleton, Colorado — The April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting happened in a Denver suburb that had 41,297 people at the time.
• Blacksburg, Virginia — A massacre by a college student April 16, 2007, at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University was in a college town of 40,000 people.
• Newtown, Connecticut — A shooting Dec. 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School killed 20 children and six adults in a 1,970-person New England town.
• Parkland, Florida — A former local high school student gunned down 17 people Feb. 17, 2018, shortly after the 32,202-person city was voted “safest in Florida.”
• Santa Fe, Texas — A shooting at the local high school May 8, 2018, killed 10 people in a town of 13,442 people about 40 minutes southeast of Houston.
Sebring has had threats to its schools, and since the Parkland incident — according to state mandate — Sheriff Paul Blackman has added school resource deputies to all elementary schools in his jurisdiction, as Hoglund has done for schools in the city.
However, Sebring is no stranger to dangerous threats outside of schools.
On Oct. 21, 2015, then-30 year old Anthony Cauley was arrested after he aroused suspicion of staff at Newsom Eye and Laser Center and allegedly told staff at Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida clinic he would blow up the building.
Sebring police found Cauley walking on U.S. 27 toward Eye Specialists with a bag of pipe bombs, and later found an unexploded Molotov cocktail on the Newsom roof.
Two years later, Cauley agreed to plead guilty to attempting to destroy a building used in interstate/foreign commerce by means of fire/explosion and to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Then, U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence, not 25, because he took responsibility and cooperated.
As with Wednesday’s attack, there was no clear motive.
Unlike Wednesday’s attack, police had warning and intercepted him.
Peter Langman, a psychologist cited by the Tribune as one who has been studied school shootings for years and keeps a database of school gun violence, said the best prevention is to catch potential shooter early before they show up with a gun rather than trying to make it hard for them once they’re already at the building.
The first warning Xaver gave, however, was when he called 911 after the shooting.
