Avon Park's Dylan Branch was a dominant force in his four years of competing in cross country in high school.
The talented and dedicated Branch had a terrific final year by placing second at the district meet, first at the regional meet in a time of 16:30, and the Red Devil senior capped an outstanding season by setting a personal-best and a new school record with a time of 15:48 for the 5K in finishing fourth at the Class 2A State Finals.
Undefeated in all local meets, Branch qualified for the state finals all four years of high school.
"Dylan loves to run, has a great work ethic and is the most talented male runner in school history," said co-Avon Park cross country coach Chet Brojek. "He dominated distances from 800 meters through the 5K. He will run at the college level next year and we know he will be a success there as well."
For his ability and numerous accomplishments, Branch, for the fourth consecutive year, was selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"It means a lot to win this award for the fourth year in a row," said Branch. "The state finals were incredible and I enjoyed competing against the best runners in the state. I'm a senior and I've really enjoyed running cross country in high school. "I'm excited to be able to continue running cross country in college since I'm going to Montreat College which is an NAIA school in North Carolina. I have a friend who is going there and when I visited the school, I really liked it because it's small and in the mountains."
The Team
Emerson Petit-Val, senior, Sebring - Petit-Val had a season-best time of 18:39 at regionals for the Blue Streaks. "Emerson is a natural born runner with the ability to coach his teammates when they are in a slump," said Sebring boys cross country coach Israel Ayala Rivera.
David Barajas, junior, Lake Placid - Barajas was a team captain for the Green Dragons. "David was a true team role model," said Lake Placid coach Sean Dolan. "He was consistent and showed steady improvement."
Chris Manus, freshman, Avon Park - Manus had a solid season for the Red Devils. "Chis is a fine competitor and gives his all in meets," said Avon Park co-coach Lee Pearson. "With experience and some track training, he should be our top returning runner next year. He ran a season-best time of 19:18."
Noah Roth, junior, Sebring - Roth had a personal-best of 18:14 at regionals this year. "This young man is a pillar of this team," coach Rivera said. "He is the chaplain who prays and inspires the team to reach past their limits, while always striving for back-to-back personal records all season long."
Dylan Black, senior, Lake Placid - Black competed in his fourth year of cross country for the Green Dragons. "Dylan had a consistent season, a positive attitude and always encouraged others," Dolan said.
Ivan Mandujano, freshman, Avon Park - Mandujano was a solid performer for the Red Devils. "Ivan is a talented young man who has a strong work ethic and gave his best effort day after day," Brojek said. "Ivan was a consistent performer with a season-best of 19:14.
Matthew Andrews, sophomore, Sebring - Andrews had a personal-best of 19:42.56 at regionals this year. "Matt is very loyal," Rivera said. "He puts in the work, day in and day out. He is a solid runner and one the whole team can depend on".
Mason Goins, senior, Lake Placid - Goins was strong in his first year of cross country. "Mason has a great drive to succeed and focused on improving the whole season with a best time of 19:07," Dolan said.
Nick Davis, freshman, Avon Park - Davis had a solid season for the Red Devils "Nick was one of two boys team members who played junior varsity football as well as running cross country," Brojek said. "His strong 20:31 season-best shows he has lots of running talent. We hope a season of track will show him he can be a star in cross country next year."
William "Billy" Carol, sophomore, Sebring - Carol had a personal-best of 19:12.03 at regionals this year. "Billy does not know where his athletic limits are, and I pray that he does not find them anytime soon," Rivera said. "He is a true asset to the team and real go-getter."
Adam Canaday, junior, Lake Placid - Canady competed for the second year for the Green Dragons. "Adam had a consistent season, was positive and had an encouraging attitude with a best time of 23:50," Dolan said.
Elvis Rodriquez, sophomore, Avon Park - Rodriguez was a solid performer for the Red Devils. "Elvis was the other junior varsity football player who also ran on the cross country team," Pearson said. "Despite this tough double duty, Elvis ran an outstanding 20:32 to earn the No. 5 position on our squad."
Ian Velez, sophomore, Sebring - Velez had a best time of 19:13 at regionals this year. "E has much hidden talent," said Rivera. "Save from his good friend Billy, no one can beat him on a one-on-one race to the finish line. He is a very exciting runner to watch."
Clayton Taylor, freshman, Lake Placid - Taylor had a solid first year in cross country. "Clayton has a positive attitude towards practice and cross country with a best time of 26:21," Dolan said.
David Rodriquez, junior, Avon Park - Rodriguez improved as the season progressed. "David has begun to develop confidence as a runner," Brojek said. "His fine 22:31 effort at 5K shows that he works hard. We look forward to working with him this spring in track."
Elvis Ortiz, freshman, Avon Park - Ortiz came on strong as the season moved on. "Elvis made tremendous progress dropping his time from 31:02 in his first meet to 22:47 at season's end," Brojek said. "With track work this spring, we project Elvis will run sub 20:00 next fall."
Honorable Mention
Joel Murillo, senior, Sebring - Murillo had his best time of 20:35 at regionals this year. "Joel is a wrestler with a big heart and a noble commitment to the team," said Rivera. "He was an unlikely runner, but his devotion shines through in moments the team need him the most."
Miguel Arceo, freshman, Sebring - Arceo had a best time of 20:44 at regionals this year. "Miggy is the rookie every coach hopes for," Rivera said. "He is a leader and will very soon guide the team to many victories with his determination and leadership skills."
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to the regional meet, Avon Park's Lee Pearson and Chet Brojek and Sebring's Israel Ayala Rivera have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.
