SEBRING — Morning showers didn’t slow down Saturday’s inaugural Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Just before Veterans Day, a total of 224 golfers descended on both Turtle Run and Deer Run courses to support the local Ridge Chapter of DAV, with a good number of the athletes being veterans themselves. All the proceeds from the event went into a fund to buy a new van to transport disabled veterans to and from VA Clinics.
“When Sun ‘N Lake golf professional Andy Kesling approached us about co-sponsoring a golf tournament, we jumped at the opportunity,” said DAV Commander Walter Evans. “The majority of the golfers are veterans and most of them are proudly wearing their respective branches on their hats and/or shirts.”
The four-person scramble format consisted of six flights with a closest-to-the-pin contest on each course.
In the first flight, the the foursome of Lisa Sawatsky, Neil Sawatsky, Joann Austin and Terry Austin placed first with 56 strokes. The team of Mark Caramanna, Leigh Furnal, Gary Phillips and Brad Ruetz came in a close second with 58.
Mike Gilpin, Nancy Jonas, Mike Price and Lin Price claimed first place in the second flight with 61. Second place went to a match of cards, with the quartet of John Beatrice, Bobo Felicetti, Jim Perkins and Mike Bloss coming out on top with 62.
“This tournament is really good for the veterans,” said Mike Gilpin. “This is a way for us to help the veterans in our community and those that need it. I served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. I had a lot of fun. The course was in great shape, it was a little bit breezy and I was worried this morning with that rain we had but it was great. I will be back next year if they have it again.”
Flight three was won by the teamb of Tanya Cannady, Jeff Kern, Omar DeJesus and Rene O’Day with 63. The party of Skye Wannamaker, Jerry Wannamaker, Carole Sharpe and Andy Piecuch placed second with 65.
The first-place finishers in the fourth flight were Jim Lawrence, Deb Lawrence, Terry Bogart and Karen Bogart with 65. Second place went to a match of cards, with the party of Jerry Trevey, Donna Trevey, Don Blemker and Cheryl Blemker taking second with a 67.
In flight five, the team of Bill Seibert, Donna Seibert, Ted Glarner and Beverly Glarner placed first with 66 strokes. Coming in a close second was the foursome of Jim Noonan, Mary Ellen Noonan, Mike Hanson and Margie Hanson with 67.
Flight six was won by the squad of Gay Nichols, Homer Nichols, Shirley Van Horn and Jim Van Horn with 68. After a match of cards the quartet of Joe Rizzo, Ron Wilson, Andy Green and Barry Ganoe placed a close second with 69.
In the Turtle Run closest-to-the-pin contest, Jim Lawrence made an incredible hole-in-one on hole No. 2. On hole No. 15, Kurt DeBoer was closet with 6-feet-1 inch.
The Deer Run closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 8 was won by Cory Greenway, with 2-feet-3 inches. Nancy Jonas was closest on hole No. 18 with 2-feet-3 inches.
“The thing we need most here at the Ridge Chapter is a van to transport veterans back and forth to the VA Clinics,” stated Evans. “This tournament has been a godsend to us, to raise funds to buy a new van. We have to buy a new van every five to six years and it coming due. We transport between 150 to 180 veterans per month. It has been fun getting hole sponsors and getting people to sign-up to play. We had a great turnout. This is our first event and we hope to make this an annual event.”
If you are a disabled veteran and need help with transportation to the VA Clinic or if you would like to donate to DAV please contact Senior Vice Commander Marco Espinosa by email at marco.espinosa@va.gov or by phone at (863)471-6227 ext. 22697.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.