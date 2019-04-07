Incapables vs. the capables
The incapables, who are they and what are they up to?
The capable person is resourceful, demanding of himself to produce ideas resourcefully into success. By his diligence he succeeds, becomes wealthy while hiring and caring for multiple workers. The incapables breed greed of the wealthy’s success, wanting it all. Since there are millions more incapable than capables they have taken over many nations, commanding leadership of the nation’s industrial complex. If it is not earned, it is burned.
The incapables, not knowing or caring, they horribly fail at running the nation’s affairs rendering lack of toilet paper street riots. As in Venezuela recently. The incapables did not hear former President Gerald Ford’s statement: “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.” The typical story is the inherited squander the fortune for they did not earn it. It was Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who said, “Socialism fails when it runs out of other people’s money.” China will soon run out of USA given money for USA plans not to freely give it away any more.
The incapables are busy in warping education from kindergarten through graduate school and many other areas. The capables do not understand what is going on. When the incapables by the force of millions take over the government, the capables are out of work.
U.S. Steel, Ford, Windows, High Tech, farming, oil producers, etc. will all be out of it and their enterprises will be run, controlled by incapables. All these firms that now contribute to the incapables causes are in reality committing suicide. We still have a government by and for the people.
Freedom.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
The incapables certainly describe the Cult of Trump. Lie upon lie has been sold to the voters as they find themselves footing the bill for a fantasy wall that will probably never be built. We've gone from a 'big beautiful wall that Mexico will pay for' to a big nothing that will be financed from money stolen from the military and the US tax payer. The country is engaged in a war against brown people and those who don't subscribe to christian propaganda. Women's rights are incessantly threatened by an all too helpful government that can't tackle the big problems. US citizens of Puerto Rico are left to fend for themselves as the free handouts continue to some dirt bag country of savages in the Middle East. Yet, the ever obedient and ignorant flock to the White Nationalist rallies where their false idol continues to shower them with propaganda and they fall at his feet hoping for a chance to touch the hem of his oversized garments. In addition, millions are to be left without health care as the barrage of lies and alternative facts continue to rain down. You have summed up the incapable Cult of Trump and I thank you for this clarification.
