On the upcoming 2020 ballot, well-known Florida attorney John Morgan and Florida For A Fair Wage campaign will be leading efforts to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 by September 2026. They are proposing a bill for the 2020 ballot that will provide a sort of step plan to immediately raise minimum wage from the current $8.46 to $10 and an additional $1 per year until the $15 is reached in 2026.
Educated ignorance is going to kill our country. People like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who somehow graduated Boston University with a degree in economics, believe money somehow grows on trees. Maybe she should have been the new face of Nike. When she is asked how her New Green Deal will work, she states something to the effect of “Just do it.” I do not get how some truly believe raising the minimum wage to $15 will somehow magically fix the financial woes of low-wage workers. While many others seem to see that it will result in job loss because they increase the cost of labor, making low-skilled employees more expensive for employers to hire. If anyone from BU is reading this, can you see if AOC needs to be added to the university fraud case currently being worked by the FBI. Something smells funny!
Now I am no economics expert by any stretch, but I think I understand that raising minimum wage will trigger a sharp increase in the cost of consumables and services. This crusade to offer a so-called living wage will eliminate more jobs than it will ever create. It will close the doors to many businesses in your local areas. Larger more substantial companies like Amazon and Google may be able to handle the change. But your small-town, been-in-business-30-years, have-15-or-less-employees companies will quickly be forced to close their doors. A gallon of milk will become $6. Gas will surely rise to a ridiculous price. We will all be on the low-carb keto diet, not by choice, rather no one will be able to afford bread.
I say think long and hard before you vote to pass this (if it makes it to the ballot, and I am sure it will). For those who strongly support this I say be careful what you ask for. It is not the answer to all your financial woes. No, it will in fact make them worse. Unskilled labor jobs will be harder and harder to find because employers will no longer be able to afford to hire. Even if you are lucky enough to get one of those elusive positions, you are most likely only going to receive minimum amount of hours per week. So yay, you got your $15 minimum wage and you think you will be able to call the Brinks truck to back up to your new five-bedroom deluxe residence to cash your mega earnings, only to crack open that check and find a disappointing portion of your idea of a living salary burst in the air like the hot air filled balloon it is.
Don’t get me wrong, I want to see people get ahead in life. I do my best to help some get to that next step. But minimum wage jobs are not to be final destinations for careers. No one should get hired at a fast food restaurant and proclaim “Yes! I did it!” Yes you did. You took that first step onto a journey to better and better jobs until you found the career you want to live with.
Instead of demanding employers give you $15 per hour, demand something of yourself first. Sit down and map out a 5-, 10-, 15-, and a 20-year plan. If you only see yourself at minimum wage, I encourage you to find more value in yourself. Otherwise, you should be scheduling an ascending scale of future successes. What do you want to become? Who do you want to be? What is your calling in life? Seek some of these answers. Challenge yourself. That multi-year plan will offer you some self accountability. Strive for better. Don’t expect the government to fix all your problems. Besides, if you don’t want them making all your other decisions, why give them a foothold with this one? If you want to make $15 per hour, go learn a trade and make it. Heck, you will most likely exceed that $15 per hour quickly if you just exhibit ambition. Do it for you. However, this is all Just My Opinion.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid. Email him at james.fansler@yahoo.com.
