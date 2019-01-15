The British love the word “indeed.” It seems to serve their every need when gushingly conveying thanks or expressing their disdain for Yanks.
This verbal exclamation mark is used to excess by every clark. Though superfluous in most contexts, it’s uttered often while paying checks.
It means so little when used alone but adds some emphasis when intoned to ratify or reinforce opinions rendered as perforce superlative though it maybe serves well with an apology.
Randy Ludacer
Lake Placid
