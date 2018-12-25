Donuts are a guilty pleasure for many people. Though they might not make nutritionists smile, donuts are a beloved indulgence.
People who love donuts may find that love reaches a new level after they try their hands at the following recipe for Cookies and Cream Donuts from Heather Saffer's "Crazy Easy Vegan Desserts" (Sterling Epicure).
Cookies and Cream Donuts
Makes 6 donuts
1 1/2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
1 cup gluten-free flour
1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 teaspoons coconut oil, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
12 vegan crunchy chocolate cookies, crushed
1 12-ounce jar Dollop Gourmet
Madagascar Vanilla vegan frosting
Milk
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a donut pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Pour the vinegar into a 1/2 cup measure. Add enough milk to come to the brim. Let sit until slightly thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, mix together the sugar, applesauce, coconut oil, and vanilla. Slowly add the flour mixture and mix until smooth. Add the almond milk mixture and continue mixing for 1 minute more. Add half of the crushed cookies and mix until just combined.
4. Scoop the batter into the prepared donut pan, filling three-quarters of the way full. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool before frosting.
5. Microwave the uncovered frosting jar for 5-second intervals, stirring in between, until soft. Gently frost the top of each donut. Sprinkle the remaining crushed cookies over the donuts.
