SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is encouraging residents to get vaccinated from the influenza virus, better known as flu in preparation for the peak of flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report the peak of the season is between December and February. The Health Department shows the peak can last until May.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that could lead to serious illness . The flu is spread from person to person through droplets when sneezing or talking, even up to six feet away, the DOH site said.
Officials for the DOH say the best defense against the flu is by obtaining a flu shot soon. The vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide effective protection against the virus. The DOH recommends the vaccine for anyone six months or older, including women who are pregnant. Vaccines should be given to those in high risk groups such as children under 5, and those over 65. People with compromised immune systems and those with other medical conditions should get the shot, according to DOH.
Individuals should check with a doctor to determine the best vaccine option.
The DOH website said it is too early to determine the exact strain of flu that would dominate the season, but the past 10 years it has been H1N1, and Influenza A with some Influenza B as well.
“CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine every year because the flu viruses evolve quickly, and last year’s vaccine may not protect against the current year’s flu strain,” the DOH release stated. “Even if the flu vaccine does not fully protect against the flu, it may reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.”
The Florida Department of Health publishes a weekly flu and influenza-like illness (ILI) report on its website at floridahealth.gov. The latest available report as of Nov. 18 is week 45, which encompasses Nov. 3-9. The results from week 45 show an increase in most of the 67 counties in Florida over the same time in previous years to date. However, during the same week, most counties reported no or only mild activity.
According to the county-by-county maps, Highlands did not have any new outbreaks and the activity for flu and ILI is mild. Statistically, the highest cases reported are connected to facilities catering to children, such as schools.
“Prevention is the key to good health — take time to take care of yourself...” Highlands County Health Officer Mary Kay Burns said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.