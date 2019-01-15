AVON PARK — In order to offer dogs a second chance to find a loving home, inmates from the Avon Park Correctional Institute will be potty training them and teaching them basic commands in an eight-week program called Heel Together Academy. This new program officially began around 10 a.m. Monday at APCI.
Highlands County Animal Services’ goal is for every animal to be adopted, but people are often reluctant to bring home a dog that is not potty trained and who does not listen to basic commands.
To solve this problem, Animal Services has enlisted the help of inmates who have volunteered to train them to become obedient canine companions. Lt. Clay Kinslow and Brandon Owens from Animal Services brought five dogs to APCI. Every eight weeks, five new dogs will enter the academy, and eventually APCI and Animal Services hope to train 12 dogs at a time.
Each dog has a primary and a secondary trainer, so that the dog always has continuity of care, even if the primary trainer is released or is no longer able to continue the program. This also allows the program to double the number of inmates being trained in a vocational program.
Kinslow walked each dog past all of the inmates so the dog could pick his or her trainer. If the dog showed an immediate preference for an inmate, then the dog was paired with that inmate.
Pretty walked up to her human, Stephen Fornaro, and immediately began playing with him. Within minutes, she was standing on her back legs to give him a hug and a lick on the face. Fornaro said, “I love animals.”
Michael Peacock’s dog stood on her short legs and tilted her head to lick him on the face.
The introductions went well, but both Animal Services and APCI took several precautions to have a successful program. Animal Services carefully screened the dogs that would be participating in the program. Each dog must be dog friendly, because the dogs will come into contact with each other at APCI.
In addition, dogs must be crate friendly and people friendly to be chosen for the program. Since dogs cannot roam APCI freely at all times, they must be able to handle the confinement of a crate without showing signs of distress. In order for the training to go well, the dogs must enjoy people since they will be staying in a dorm room with inmates.
APCI screened each inmate to ensure the dogs would be treated with the utmost care. Inmates with a history of abuse, including animal abuse and sexual abuse, were not allowed to be a part of the program.
The Heel Together Academy has a competitive application process and inmates were interviewed before being accepted. Dylan White had already graduated from a dog handling program with the state through a program offered by Auburn University. Two other dog trainers were certified through the Department of Education. Their proven experience with dogs earned them the opportunity to participate in the first academy.
A certified trainer will come to APCI once a week to teach the inmates how to train the dogs. The inmates will teach the dogs one new skill each week, such as sit, stay, heel.
Besides working with the dogs, the trainers will also study dog training curriculum so they can learn the valuable skill of being a dog handler. Inmates earn four different levels of certification from the Florida Department of Education, increasing their vocational training and opening the possibility for jobs teaching dogs obedience skills and pet sitting once released.
This new program will help dogs, especially dogs at high risk for being euthanized, become more likely to be adopted. “No matter what breed, we will give the dogs an opportunity to come out and get trained,” Kinslow said.
Through the Heel Together Academy, inmates can give back to the community, save dogs that are at high risk for being euthanized, open up space at a shelter and improve a dog’s chances of being adopted.
