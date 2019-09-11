There is a reason you prepare for hurricanes. There is a reason you will fight to overcome cancer. There is a reason you may spend your life serving others. You are inspired.
Speaker and author Simon Sinek believes in a brighter future for humanity. He says great leaders inspire others to act, giving people a sense of purpose and belonging, and creating a motivation to act in a deeply personal way for the good of the whole. Not because they have to, but because they want to.
Inspired to thrive as a community through a natural disaster.
In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, individuals, neighborhoods and organizations shared plans for protection, sustainability, and recovery. Across all levels of leadership, varying occupations and income levels, inspiration brought our community together once again to help neighbors and protect our homes and towns. Although our region was spared the Category 5 storm, we are now gathering to help our surrounding areas, sharing inspired-driven hearts for help, healing and recovery.
Inspired to beat the odds as young warriors overcoming cancer.
This month brings special awareness to childhood cancer, the need for more cures, and hope for a brighter tomorrow. Through strong community support, Lindsey’s Wish is able to provide great encouragement and financial support to families who have children battling cancer. From specialty medical equipment or dietary needs, to lodging and gas cards, Highlands County families do not need to walk this journey alone.
Inspired to save lives as dedicated child advocates.
During the month of September, our community also honors and celebrates five incredible child advocates at the annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. Such individuals live their lives with real concern and genuine dedication toward the well-being and safety of our youngest, most vulnerable citizens. Because of such passion, commitment, and action, thousands of lives have been saved, families have been strengthened, and children have been shown love.
We aren’t called to serve ourselves or our own interests. We are called to take action and inspire others toward their self-worth and future hope. “For it is God who works in you to will and to act according to His good purpose,” Philippians 2:13. Remain inspired, and take action.
Carissa Marine serves as CEO for the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, a 501©3 nonprofit organization providing prevention programs and early intervention services to local children and families. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. The phone number is 863-382-2905, and the website is www.ChampionforChildren.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.