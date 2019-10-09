By TOM MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
SEBRING — Dr. Howard Kerner has spoken to the Heartland-Israeli Initiative in the past. His compelling talk about those who risked their lives for so many Jews during World War II was so touching that the members have asked that he return for another presentation. This will allow the community who have not heard him be moved by his talk entitled, “More Names of Good.”
The meeting this month will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Chicane’s Restaurant on the corner of Golfview and U.S. 27.
The public is welcome. Just arrive at 11:45 a.m. Order your lunch, enjoy great conversation and then Initiative President Justine Devlin will introduce Dr. Kerner.
Dr. Kerner has taught in New York at Polk State College and has lectured and published extensively.
The Initiative strives to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public. Visit their site at www.heartlandaii.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.