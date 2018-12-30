Sebring freshman Lane Revell put together an impressive season in his first year of varsity competition.
Revell averaged a team-best 40.4 for nine holes and was low medalist at the district tournament with a 76 to help the Blue Streaks finish first. He carded a 78 at the regional tournament to qualify for the Class 2A State Finals as in individual. At the state tournament, Revell finished 61st to complete an outstanding season on the links.
“Lane had the lowest scoring average on the team and played great all year,” said Sebring boys golf coach Vince Liles. “He played well at districts and regionals and went to the State 2A Championship which is a real big accomplishment for a freshman. He has a swing that can’t get into a lot of trouble and it showed with his solid play all year. Lane is a grinder and never gives up. His strength is his ability to get up and down if he misses the green. He loves the game and will only get better. I am proud of Lane and all his accomplishments this year.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Revell was selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Golfer of the Year.”
“It means a lot to me to be chosen as the player of the year,” said Revell. “My dad taught me how to play and I just enjoy playing the game. I learned a lot playing at state and I’m going to continue working on my game to get better.”
The Team
Colby Gadsden, junior, Lake Placid — Gadsden averaged a team-best 45.1 for nine holes and qualified for regionals as an individual. “Colby was the captain and leader of the golf team this year,” said Lake Placid boys golf coach Daniel Bova. “He was the No. 1 player on the team and was very consistent the entire season. He advanced to the regional golf tournament as an individual qualifier.”
Michael Yount, senior, Avon Park — Yount averaged 52 for nine holes for the Red Devils and helped them qualify for the regional tournament. “Michael was recruited from the tennis team when his tennis coach recommended him because of his character and work ethic and that is exactly what he exhibited this year,” said Avon Park boys golf coach Gary Dressel. “A very long hitter, Michael earned the respect and admiration of his teammates through his calm and powerful play throughout the season making him the most improved of the team.”
Avery Hurst, sophomore, Sebring — Hurst averaged 42.1 for nine holes and helped the Blue Streaks win districts and advance to regionals. “Avery played solid all season and was second low medalist at districts shooting 78,” Liles said. “He played solid at regionals shooting an 82. He made some swing changes and was a more solid player this year. He needs to control his emotions and have better course management. He needs to play more tournaments this summer. I know Avery will be working on his game in the offseason and will be battling for the top spot next year.”
Gage Smith, junior, Lake Placid — Smith averaged 48 for nine holes for the Green Dragons. “Gage was a solid player all season long,” coach Bova said. “His golf game has improved every year.”
Cooper Tyler, junior, Avon Park — Tyler averaged 53 and showed good improvement. “Cooper played as a freshman and took last year off,” coach Dressel said. “The most experienced on the team, Cooper emerged as a leader as the season progressed and did a lot to maintain the morale of this team. Cooper is my best all round of the team and has the best short game of the group.”
Beckham Donovan, sophomore, Sebring — Donovan had a 42.8 average and was a member of the district and regional team. “Beckham grew from 6’ to 6’4” in one year and he had a hard time making that adjustment in his golf swing this year,” coach Liles said. “He played some solid golf this year, but had a hard time keeping the ball in play. Beck has a great short game and is an excellent putter which saves him a lot of strokes. I know he will be working hard making the adjustments to his growth spurt and be a more solid player next year.”
Chance Larson, sophomore, Avon Park — Larson had a 54 average for nine holes. “I tried to get this lefty to play last year but he wouldn’t give up football to make the switch,” coach Dressel said. “This year he came out and played some great golf making low medalist in a couple of matches. Chance is great at analyzing his shots and making corrections in his swing.”
James Swaford, freshman, Lake Placid — Swaford had a 52.3 nine-hole scoring average for the Green Dragons. “James is just learning the game of golf but has made tremendous progress from the first practice of the season to our last match,” coach Bova said. “He works at his golf game every chance he gets and I am excited to see him continue to improve next season.”
Zach Doorlag, freshman, Sebring — Doorlag had a 43.7 average and was a member of the district and regional team. “Zach has always played golf, but switched to baseball as his main sport, but decided to play golf this year before baseball starts and was a great addition to the team,” coach Liles said. “He was a big asset and played solid all season. Zach is a great putter and needs to work on his course management and keeping the ball in play. I am proud of the way he played this year and will only improve to shoot some low scores next year. I know Zach will be working on his game in the offseason and will be battling for one of the top spots next year.”
Will Celentano, junior, Sebring — Celentano had a 49.6 average and was a member of the district and regional team. “Will has a lot of talent, but must start believing in his ability to become a solid player,” said coach Liles. “He loves the game and I know he will be practicing to contend for one of the top spots next year. We changed some things in Will’s golf swing and his swing has improved. He plays great in practice, he just needs to compete in a lot of tournament play so he doesn’t get nervous when he gets in a match and under pressure.”
Zac Taylor, junior, Sebring — Taylor had a 52.2 average and was a member of the district and regional team. “Zac has the passion for the game that every coach wants to see,” Liles said. “He made the most improvement of any player this year. He still needs to work on his short game and putting. He loses too many strokes around the green. If he improves his short game, he can contend for one of the top spots next year. Zac definitely was most improved player this year.”
Nick Piccione, junior, Sebring — Piccone had a 52.7 average and was a member of the district and regional team. “This was Nick’s first year on the golf team and he made a lot of improvements in his game,” Liles said. “He needs to work on playing under pressure and his course management. He hurt his wrist late in the season which kept him from playing in the last few matches. If he works on his game during the offseason, he should play a lot next year.”
Honorable Mention
Fisher Miller, junior, Avon Park — Miller had a 55 average for nine holes. “Fisher joined the team when I convinced him he could play golf and still be in the school band,” said Dressel. “He has a good attitude and is very good at leaving the last hole behind and focusing on his next shot.”
Robby Hill, junior, Lake Placid — Hill had a solid season on the links for the Green Dragons.
Carson Danzey, freshman, Avon Park — Danzey averaged 56 for nine holes. “Carson also is a lefty and attracted the attention of coach Liles when he saw Carson’s swing and playing style,” Dressel said. “I’ll have to give Carson the horizon award for having the most potential and expect great things from him in the future.”
Weston Howard, sophomore, Lake Placid — Howard showed improvement during the season for the Green Dragons.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to a successful season on the links, Sebring’s Vince Liles and Avon Park’s Gary Dressel have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Golf Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.