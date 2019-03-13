Archbold Biological Station’s mission could not be achieved without the help of numerous research interns. Archbold internships are largely awarded to recent college graduates who are interested in pursuing a career in science.
“Interns are fundamental to the work we are doing at Archbold's Buck Island Ranch. Without them, we would not be able to collect the data so crucial to our research program” said Dr. Boughton director of research at Buck Island Ranch. During their stay, interns need to develop their own research project. “This is a crucial learning experience for students. They will develop their project from its inception to its completion and learn how to manage their time. They may even publish their work, a big bonus for improving their chances to get into graduate school” said Dr. Boughton. Who better than interns to talk about their stay at Archbold Biological Station? Here is how some past and current interns talked about their experience.
The interviews started with Samantha Reiss. Sam is from Vermont. She is a recent graduate from Bates College in Maine and has been working at Buck Island Ranch since September 2018. “I came to Buck Island Ranch to participate in wetland vegetation surveys. I was immediately impressed by the massive amounts of research that is conducted at Archbold. Working on so many different projects has allowed me to build skills in field research, plant identification, soil chemistry, and data management” she said. Sam quickly figured out her research project. Armed with a shovel, she spent weeks digging soil from wetlands and set up a greenhouse experiment in which she is studying how flooding affects seed germination. Sam has counted and identified every little seedling that germinated to date in her experiment. “This is a really tedious work, so far I have counted and identified more than 3,000 seedlings and more are showing up every day” said Sam with a proud look in her eyes and a 'thumbs up'. Sam is currently finalizing her project and stress is building up as she is getting closer to giving her seminar where she will have to present her results. “To relax, I like spending time with other interns, playing board games and improving my French speaking skills with my mentor here, Dr. Grégory Sonnier” said Sam with a smile directed at Hannah Lieberman her colleague and the second intern to be interviewed.
Hannah Lieberman is from California and studied Biology at Grinnell College, in a small college town in Iowa. She joined Buck Island Ranch three weeks after Sam. Although they did not know each other before, they quickly became friends. Hannah does not mind getting her hands dirty and came to Buck Island Ranch with a passion for soils and an interest in invasive plant species. “I decided to combine these two interests for my research project and chose to study how West Indian Marsh Grass, an invasive non-native plant, affects soil properties in wetlands” said Hannah. When asked what was the toughest part of her project she mentioned “Collecting my soil samples and timing the chemical analyses on the soils. And now I have to focus on analyzing my data and preparing my presentation”.
Finally, we reached out to Phoebe Judge a previous intern at Archbold Biological Station who is currently a seasonal technician in the Ecohydrology Laboratory at the Joseph W. Jones Ecological Research Center in southwest Georgia. When asked if she would recommend the intern program to other students she responded, “Absolutely. This was a unique opportunity and it allowed me to design and implement my own research project which confirmed my desire to pursue research at the graduate level”.
The success of Archbold's internship program lies in how much students can learn and whether they succeed in getting into graduate school. “We have pretty good track record at Archbold. Many of our interns attend graduate school following their internship with us” said Dr. Boughton. Hannah is one of them. She will be starting a PhD at Mc Gill University Department of Agronomy in the fall.
Buck Island Ranch is currently looking for two interns to join their crew. If you know a recent college graduate who is interested in pursuing a career in science, please make sure to mention Archbold Biological Station.
