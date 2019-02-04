With everything in life there is consequences. Maybe that is a little firm. Let’s say actions cause “re-actions.” If we know something needs to get done and yet we procrastinate, well usually we just dread that task that much more. Think about that.
If you don’t cut your toenails as they should be, you might end up with in-grown or curled painful toenails. This may hamper your health.
If you don’t go to the dentist and have your teeth cleaned or repaired as you should, then you end up with bad breath and lose your teeth. Your health is once again compromised.
If you don’t correct your vision with proper glasses or take drops that are needed for moisture or glaucoma you will endanger your eyesight ... maybe endanger others because you can’t see to drive. The same is true with your hearing.
If you have a hearing loss and you don’t correct that problem with hearing instruments, then you are affecting your health. Your mental health. You are also causing added stress to your relationships.
If you have a hearing loss and you wear hearing aids, but they are not providing the proper prescription, then you will experience increased difficulty in hearing and understanding.
So how do you really know if what you have is providing your necessary prescription? How do you know if you are under fit? (Not getting the necessary stimulation of your auditory system). Here are some clues:
1. Do you feel like your ability to understand people is getting worse?
2. Does background noise seem to be getting louder to you?
3. Do you feel more tired throughout the day?
4. Do you just wish for peace and quiet? Avoiding noisy places?
5. Is your ability to hear on the phone getting worse?
6. Are you slurring your letters?
7. Do your hearing aids whistle?
8. Have you had your hearing tested recently? Has it changed? Can your hearing aids be adjusted to match your prescriptive need? Without causing distortion or whistling? This can be measured through Speech Mapping, with your hearing aids in. Are your hearing aids “maxed out”? They are turned up and adjusted to the maximum. Hearing aids are not designed to run at full capacity. Just like our cars are not supposed to be ran at 140 mph. The ride is noisy and uncomfortable. It’s only a matter of time before the engine blows.
9. Is your spouse or family complaining more?
10. Get a current and complete hearing evaluation. There are tests to determine your speech understanding capabilities. Has this score gone down from the last time you were tested?
Let’s say you got hearing aids five years ago and when you did the tests you could understand 96 percent of the words, but with a recent hearing test you can only understand 80 percent.
This means (whether your hearing has changed or not) that your ability to understand speech is diminishing. It means that you are not giving your brain adequate stimulation. If you don’t use it, you will lose it. Just to be clear, your hearing thresholds (where you press the button when you hear the tones) do not have to get worse for your ability to understand speech to diminish. If you wear hearing instruments that don’t provide a broad enough bandwidth to stimulate the necessary frequencies then, over time, under stimulation can cause a decrease in the brain’s ability to understand speech. Research shows that wearing properly prescribed hearing instruments helps to reduce cognitive decline.
You can help yourself protect your teeth. You can help yourself protect and prolong your eyesight. You can fight off infections with proper hygiene. You can diminish cognitive decline by wearing instruments that provide the proper prescriptive stimulation for your brain. Life is for the living. Invest in yourself. Do it for yourself and for people who love you. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
