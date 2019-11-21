Mourners surround the flag-draped coffin of Revolutionary Guard member Morteza Ebrahimi, seen in a poster at the bottom left, during a funeral procession that passed protest-damaged buildings in the town of Shahriar, Iran, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Ebrahimi was killed during protests over government-set fuel prices rising last week, demonstrations that quickly spiraled in violence.