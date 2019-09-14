By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS — The spread between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kept growing this week, just as it has been doing for years, and just as it is expected to do Sunday.
New England began the week as a 14-point favorite Sunday, and the number steadily rose to 18½, pushed higher partly by the prospect of Patriots newcomer Antonio Brown running free through a hapless Dolphins secondary. The signal sent by bettors: They expect a rout.
And no wonder. The defending Super Bowl champions drubbed Pittsburgh 33-3 in last week’s season opener, while the perennial also-ran Dolphins were humiliated by Baltimore 59-10.
New England-Miami could be the NFL’s biggest mismatch until Week 17, when they meet again in Foxborough. Here are things to know about the AP’s No. 1-ranked team versus No. 32:
The Dolphins couldn’t cover Ravens rookie Marquis Brown, so they might have trouble with his cousin.
Marquis Brown played only 14 snaps in his NFL debut but caught four passes for 147 yards and two scores against the Dolphins. Now they’re bracing for another member of the Brown family, this one a four-time All-Pro receiver who signed Monday with the Patriots.
“He’s as dynamic as they get,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.
Antonio Brown’s status was in doubt because of a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Regardless of whether Brown plays, the Dolphins figure Tom Brady is especially eager to throw after watching them give up six touchdown passes against Baltimore.
“It’s going to be an air raid,” Miami safety Bobby McCain predicted.
The Dolphins and rookie coach Flores must shake off the shell shock from last week’s shellacking, the most lopsided regular-season loss in team history.
In the wake of the embarrassment came rumblings players are unhappy with the coaching staff, and with the organization’s decision to make next year’s draft a bigger priority than this year’s roster.
Publicly, Flores’ players expressed confidence the Dolphins can regroup.
“We’re going to get this thing turned around,” receiver Jakeem Grant said. “We’re going to come out and play a much better game.”
Miami gave up a franchise record 643 yards last week. And they weren’t playing Brady.
