Later this week, Avon Park City Council plans to name its new city manager. Council members made it known from the beginning what they were looking for in the person they want to help lead the city into the future.
The advertised qualifications included: have a full-time residency in the 33825 zip code of Highlands County, have an equivalent of a bachelor degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in public administration, business administration of a related field. An advanced degree in public administration or a closely related field would be desirable. Applicants should also have five years minimum of increasingly responsible experience in municipal government, including administrative and supervisory responsibility.
The advertised annual salary of $90,000, plus “excellent benefit package” must have caught the eye of several people. By the end of the day Wednesday, 15 people applied for the position whether they had full-time residency in the 33825 zip code or not.
Six of those 15 have that residency requirement and will be interviewed beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers. They are going to have to talk fast and smooth, because each one will be given only 15 minutes for the interview before the five-person council.
Just like the qualifications the council sought in a new city manager, they also made it clear from the beginning that they want to have a city manager named before the end of the year. Their intention is to name a city manager at the end of the interview process Thursday night.
The applicants to be interviewed Thursday include: Samantha Mootoosammy, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, at 6:15 p.m.; David Flowers, a former sheriff’s deputy, city council member, county commissioner, county employee and current facilities manager for Central Florida Healthcare, at 6:30 p.m.; Mark Schrader, who retired in January 2017 as deputy chief of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, having served with the department for nearly 30 years, will be interviewed at 6:45 p.m.; Tonya Marshall, an assistant business office manager at Royal Care and once a candidate for the Highlands County Board of County Commission, will be interviewed at 7 p.m.; Louis E. Bates Jr. is a former executive economic development director; he’s scheduled to be interviewed at 7:15 p.m.; and then Olivia Minshew is up at 7:30 p.m. with more than 14 years’ experience as assistant city manager with the City of Wauchula. Yes, she says she is an Avon Park resident.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard is right about the list of applicants proving there is good talent within the city who are willing to serve the community. That has never been a concern.
It’s been a few years since a sitting council has interviewed candidates outside of city staff for the city manager position. Former city manager June Fisher was the city’s administrative services director/city clerk for a short three months before taking the interim city manager position and eventually being named city manager. Prior to that, Julian Deleon was promoted from being public works director. Both held the city manager position in an interim period but moved right into the permanent slot at the council’s decision.
The last time a city council actually interviewed outside candidates was in 2011 when they hired Bruce Behrens. He lasted six months in the office. At the time he was hired, there were 29 applicants to go through, without a residency requirement in place.
The city manager between Behrens and Deleon was Sarah Adelt, who was promoted from city clerk to interim city manager and eventually named city manager. Less than two years later, she took a job as Frostproof city clerk.
Barnard told the Highlands News-Sun that he knows several of the local applicants interested in the position this time around; some based on communicating with them occasionally.
Hopefully the other council members know several of the local applicants just as well. Fifteen minutes isn’t enough time for a car salesman to sell a new model pickup truck. At least with the previous city managers, they had either the opportunity to do the job in an interim basis prior to being hired, or they had more than 15 minutes to explain how they would run the City of Charm.
From the outside looking in, based on the interview schedules, it feels like the decision has already been made. Obviously, folks who live outside the 33825 zip code should be given the opportunity to interview and at least questioned if they would move to the 33825.
Finally, rushed decisions such as this one with a deadline of Jan. 1, time and time again prove to deliver less than desirable results.
What’s the hurry and why aren’t the council members dedicating more time into choosing the right candidate?
If the City Council makes their decision later this week, it will seem like business as usual in Avon Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.