Well, let’s just buy another building that we don’t need! Or better yet, let’s not!
So, the City of Sebring is considering buying the Women’s Club building. And the land that it sits on. That is all across the street from Veteran’s Beach Park.
That motion was brought up at the City Council meeting several months ago, and died for lack of a second to the motion. That simply means the votes were not there to buy this building and land from the Women’s Club. But here it is again! Somebody didn’t get their way, so here we go again.
Some 40 years ago, the city donated (I think for $1) this land to the Women’s Club. Now, they want to sell it to the city. Of course, now it has a building. A 40-year-old building. But the land was originally donated. And by the way, the Women’s Club has not had to pay property taxes for all these years. They just got to use the property, no charge.
The building is not in great shape. The cabinets need replacing and the air conditioner and other systems have not even been checked out. Also, it does not meet current fire codes. Just more money to be spent to get things up to compliance.
And for what? The city has not specified a need or a plan for this building.
One of the city administrators even made the comment that he doesn’t care about the building, just the land. That would be the donated land that the Women’s Club wants to sell back.
Now I know the Women’s Club is a not-for-profit organization. So they plan on donating the money to some other cause. I’m not sure who that is. But that would mean that in essence, the city, or the city tax payers, would be donating money to some organization that we don’t really know who they are. Interesting!
I sincerely believe that if the Women’s Club no longer wants to use the building or land they should donate it back to the city.
This item is on the agenda for the City Council meeting May 7 at 6 p.m.
Please, come and let your council members know how you feel about your tax money. Before they spend it. If you don’t show up, who will? If not now, when? Come and let us know what you think. Council members do listen to the public.
Charlie Lowrance is a Sebring resident and member of the Sebring City Council. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
