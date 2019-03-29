Last week you may have heard in the skies above the Sebring a buzzing of radial engines. This was a common sound in the area during WW II with aircraft flying from Hendricks Field, now Sebring Regional Airport. Our airport was an important base that trained B-24 and B-17 pilots during WW II.
There were also the usual single engine trainers coming and going from other bases scattered around southern Florida. The unique sound of a radial engine is sure to wake up some memories and ghosts of the past. The “Warbirds” are back. EAA Chapter 1240 is hosting the North American Trainer Association (NATA) formation flying clinic.
NATA is an independent, non-profit 501©(3) corporation dedicated to the preservation, restoration and safe operation and enjoyment of military aircraft manufactured by the North American Aviation company (NAA). NATA provides members with acquisition, operational, maintenance, and safety information, formation training, advocacy, and flight training, and parts and repair referrals. Membership is open to all pilots, owners and enthusiasts of these aircraft worldwide, and includes most U.S. owners of these aircraft, and owners, pilots, enthusiasts and historians from 13 countries.
When a pilot would like to fly at an airshow in formation, the pilot is required to have an “endorsement” to fly in formation. This required by the insurance carriers of the airshow organization. The NATA is holding a formation flying clinic to refresh current endorsement holders and to have additional to pilots earn their endorsement. These pilots and warbirds will be leaving the area on Tuesday headed to Lakeland for the Sun-N-fun airshow. Sun-N-fun is held April 2 through 7 at the Lakeland/Linder airport. The NATA aircraft will be at the airport through Tuesday when they leave for Lakeland. A great place to see the arrivals and takeoff of these vintage aircraft is the outdoor patio of the Runway Cafe’ in the terminal building.
This past week has been a beehive of activity at our airport. I have a son-in-law who is a bee keeper and I have had the opportunity to learn about what goes on in a beehive. Many things are happening at once with different bees assuming separate tasks. There are the bees attending to the queen, workers sealing the comb when the eggs are laid by the queen, other harvesting the pollen, others at the front entrance guarding the hive and providing directions to the flower fields and tree blossoms. It is a “beehive “of coordinated activity.
It was a similar scene last Saturday at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. The students with Aviation / Aerospace class from the School Board of Highlands County were working on the AirCam. They were drilling, assembling and securing the center section of the aircraft that will hold the fuel tanks and the engines. There were student “veterans” and some new faces. The “newbies” were being instructed by the more experienced youth.
In another part of the hangar there were students working on their aircraft models. These models are part of the aviation class. Students build a balsa and tissue model that is rubber band powered and the construction follows many of the same components of a full-size aircraft with the fuselage and wing structure. It is exacting work and requires careful modeling and taking their time to do a correct build.
In the classroom there was Luke Halpern, one of our flight training scholarship students, going over the final details with flight instructor Ron Peeples in preparation for his FAA Check-ride to earn his private pilot’s license. Luke earned his pilot’s license Tuesday afternoon, well done Luke!
Out in front of the hangar there were members of the Heartland Flying Club coming and going with the Cessna 150 and Cessna 172 aircraft. The pre-flight inspection, warming up the engine and them leaving, followed by the refueling and having the next club member fly off for their reserved flight time. We also found time for a person to come by and join the flying club and find out more about the activities of EAA Chapter 1240. It was a blur of activity with sounds of enjoyment and laughter.
Our door is always open for our community to come get involved in all the fun. You don’t need to be a pilot, just have an interest in aviation, there is something for everyone. Don’t forget, every second Saturday of the month the pancakes will be ready for you to enjoy and support EAA 1240’s Youth Programs. Our next pancake breakfast is April 13th starting at 8 AM and going to 10:30 at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center through gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the EAA pancake breakfast signs.
