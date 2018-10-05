Many think the hearing was a trial. Indeed it looked like it when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was being questioned. What it was, however, was a job interview. About the only thing I took away from the hearing is that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not suitable Supreme Court material.
Would you hire someone for a job as critical as a Supreme Court Justice who yelled, floated political conspiracy theories and insulted sitting Senators?
The issue at hand is whether or not Kavanaugh has ever lied during his testimony. Certainly he was either not knowledgeable about the drinking age or was lying, as it was not 18 at the time. There are lies he previously told about his Bush years, but no one appears to care about that.
It is a fact that Dr. Ford told her husband and therapist in 2012 that her attacker was Kavanaugh.
From Dr. Ford's testimony: vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/9/28/17914308/kavanaugh-ford-question-dodge-hearing-chart
As a bonus, statements in pink are non-responsive. You'll notice there are none in Dr. Ford's testimony.
"Over the years, I told very, very few friends that I had this traumatic experience. I told my husband before we were married that I had experienced a sexual assault. I had never told the details to anyone — the specific details — until May 2012, during a couples counseling session.
---
I recall saying that the boy who assaulted me could someday be on the U.S. Supreme Court, and spoke a bit about his background at an elitist all-boys school in Bethesda, Maryland. My husband recalls that I named my attacker as Brett Kavanaugh."
As for allegations her memory is too fuzzy, and why didn't she report it, yadda, yadda,I don't even know what to say. My guess is every single person out there knows someone who was sexually assaulted, but has never talked about it, much less reported it.
Catherine Bergens
Sebring
