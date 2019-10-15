Many of us can remember a time in which the internet was contained within the family computer. Or, accidentally pressing the internet button on your flip phone only to repeatedly mash the back button to avoid being charged those extra fees. However, today there is little done without the internet, or at least it seems. This has led many people to question, is internet connectivity a right or a luxury in the world today?
I grew up during a time in which the internet was quickly progressing. I remember the early internet as funny cat videos and dress up games. The internet as we know it today is a far cry from that much more simple time. There are people who make their living online. Influencers, bloggers, people who are trying to start up prank or cooking channels, they all rely on views and clicks to support them.
This is an idea I never would have thought about, growing up. Personally, my family was without internet for pretty much the whole time I lived with them. We had a bunny satellite television for some time; my mom would often make us play outside, and I fondly remember playing solitaire and listening to pre-downloaded music basically every day after school. During that time I would have agreed that the internet was a luxury.
But, as things change, society has come to rely more and more on the internet as not only a source of entertainment but also information. Schools often expect their students to be able to go home and do work online, which is a resource many students (especially in grade school) cannot provide for themselves, meaning they must rely on a parent or guardian to provide.
To add on to this, many jobs now also ask that their employees go home, do some training online, and come to work fully informed. Do employers consider that not all people have access to the internet? Or, do they expect their employees to figure it out as a personal issue and make it work?
If people are expected to use the internet for things like school and work, does that make it a service that should be provided? Sometimes, people just can’t afford internet, and I speak from personal experience there. Of course, there are places like the library, Starbucks and McDonalds that offer free WiFi, however these are not always options for people. They might not have a way to get to these places, or the hours that these places with free WiFi keep might not align with a student or employee’s schedule.
My final question about the whole internet situation is this, if people are expected to have access to the internet, and places like restaurants and public buildings are able to offer free WiFi to customers, what can be done to ensure that all people have the same access to this resource? Internet culture will continue to progress, and with it, so will our thinking and perspective.
It's still a luxury but becoming more a necessity. You can get by without the Internet but things go easier with it. Along with this are the security dangers associated with hacking, etc. You really have to be careful what you put out there because there is no calling it back.
