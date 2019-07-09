Many years ago, coming through the finish line of a 5K race, my wife said to me, "Good run but your face said you were in agony." I've thought about that a lot; I love to run. I'm in my 90's now, but I have to run at least three times a week. But agony?
I started watching other runners. Yep, some of them have some spent, sometimes crazy look about them. Why is this? I know, because we taught ourselves to show others how strong and mighty expression we have earned while they sat on their porches and chuckled as we passed. Or if is from the exertion we did to learn to run; it took a lot of huffing and puffing. But hey, we do not huff and puff anymore.
Running is so much pleasure that we runners must put away agony on our faces with a perpetual grin or smile. Try it, you will be amazed at the result: you feel better, you run faster, you enjoy it more and your body relaxes from the tip of your toes to the tip of your head, and folks now wave where once they were afraid to do so. Besides, you want the world to know you as dedicated runners that are thrilled at every stride and want watching folks to know it. This goes also for walking, jogging, cycling, skating or just somersaulting.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
