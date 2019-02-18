To say it’s been a hard month is an understatement. From a change in eating habits to getting more physically active, new and sometimes painful trials keep presenting themselves.
But, this past week may be the most trying and the most painful week so far. Fresh off of a week where I was sick and didn’t get much done in the way of working out, I hit the treadmill on Monday ready to get back on track, knowing it was going to be tough.
Tuesday’s group workout saw us in the pool for another intense hour. For the rest of the group it was a workout they had already done one time before when I was sick. So for me, this was my first time. The workout was tough, as they tend to be, but this one was welcome in that it meant less impact on my joints.
This was a good thing. I left the pool with sore muscles, to be expected, but my knees and other joints didn’t scream in agony. All in all I think it went rather well.
Then Wednesday happened.
If ever there was a feeling that the universe was trying to tell me something, or it was just plain against me, Wednesday slammed that message home loud and clear.
I headed to the YMCA after work, just like every other day, and headed straight to the locker room to change and get ready for my time on the treadmill.
Twice before I even walked away from the locker where I was storing my gym bag, I realized I had forgotten something. First it was my water, then it was my phone. Both times I simply turned around, got them out of the locker then locked it back up.
Now with my phone in hand (to listen to my music while I walk) I headed out of the locker room towards the gym. Just before I reached the gym doors I realized I had forgotten yet another important item. I was supposed to be returning my binder for Laura to review.
We keep a binder that keeps track of things like our weekly weight, daily intake of calories, protein and carbs as well as any other notes or journaling we do. I had added some stuff to it Tuesday night and had brought it back on Wednesday so that it would be back with the rest of the group’s binders.
Unfortunately, I had left it locked up in the locker room. So, rather than get it after my workout when I knew I’d be tired, I wanted to put it away before I started. So I turned around and went back into the locker room.
I’ve gotten used to certain sections of the floor in there being wet. Usually it’s around the sinks and the shower area, and this time was no exception. I walked around the visible puddles on the floor and walked carefully across the room towards the lockers at the far end of the room.
About halfway there, as my left foot went down and touched the floor, I immediately felt my shoe sliding on the tile. By the time I realized what was happening it was too late to stop it. My left leg went backwards and my right leg went forwards and my body went down. It went down hard and I landed the brunt of my weight on my left knee.
This is the same leg that was already suffering from the iliotibial band issue, and it was the same knee that suffered a torn ligament back in 2009. I ended up on my back, cursing the pain and the fact that I fell. The only other person in the locker room at the time saw the whole thing happen and immediately offered assistance. Within a few minutes another gentleman arrived in the locker room and the two of them helped me to my feet.
I thanked them both then and I wanted to thank them again here. They helped me out when I was literally down and out and I appreciate their kindness and their help. I won’t forget it.
The immediate aftermath of the fall was that my knee was hurting and very red. I retrieved my binder and went into the gym and immediately looked for Laura to tell her what had happened. She had me sit and put ice on the knee right away. It helped ease the pain a bit and eventually, after a failed attempt to walk a bit, I headed back to the locker room to retrieve my belongings and go home.
The incident was reported to the YMCA and an incident report was filed. The next morning my hip on my left side was in pain, making it painful to stand and walk around. I returned to the YMCA early in the morning for a weigh-in and made the decision to see a doctor. I couldn’t get an appointment until Friday, and by then the pain had made its way into my back, which was now much more painful than the hip, which was also still hurting.
As you read this on Monday I will be getting x-rays of my hip, back and knee. Fingers crossed that nothing is too terribly damaged.
And to top it all off, the results of my week four weigh-in were that I had gained weight. Way to kick me when I’m literally down, Universe.
I know this sounds like I’m losing my positive outlook or something, but I find myself not just feeling broken, but also rather frustrated. The point of doing this program was to lose weight and feel better. But going into week five I have seen my doctor more and missed more time from work in this short window than I did in all of 2018.
That’s a bit concerning to me.
Yes, I realize that I wasn’t in great shape to start with and I’m a big guy, but should I be wrecking myself and feeling miserable in an effort to feel better?
I’m on board with a change in eating habits. I’m on board with walking on the treadmill (or working out in general) and I’m on board with more pool time. But I’m not on board with injuring myself and being miserable.
Hopefully, my doctor will get my x-ray results sooner rather than later and I can figure out what the next step is. Regardless, week five is shaping up to be another tough one, just as tough mentally as physically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.