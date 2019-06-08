I would like to respond to Mr. [Scott] Semrau's article in the "guest column" of your publication on June 5th.
I have written more than one article pertaining to the recklessness of a majority of drivers in Sebring.
Not only is excess speeding an issue, but also the hundreds of irresponsible drivers that do not make a complete stop before turning on a red signal and or cruising through stop signs on service roads.
I brought up the issue of speeding, with the complete lack of law enforcement to ex-sheriff [Susan] Benton while she was still in office. If I remember correctly, her answer was strait forward. "I will not turn highway 27 into a speed trap."
These complaints are still not addressed. Empty cruisers are a joke.
One has to wonder if ticketing these violators is directly proportional to the number of votes at election time.
David Parks
Sebring
