Is history repeating itself? The planned wall between the United States and Mexico is reminiscent of a wall built in 1949 to keep people from East Germany entering West Germany, called the Berlin Wall. This concrete monstrosity topped with barbed wire stretched over 90 miles.

Even Pope Francis compared Trump’s border security wall to the Berlin Wall. Think about this. Are we still a free country?

Velma Barnard

Sebring

