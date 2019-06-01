Is history repeating itself? The planned wall between the United States and Mexico is reminiscent of a wall built in 1949 to keep people from East Germany entering West Germany, called the Berlin Wall. This concrete monstrosity topped with barbed wire stretched over 90 miles.
Even Pope Francis compared Trump’s border security wall to the Berlin Wall. Think about this. Are we still a free country?
Velma Barnard
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.