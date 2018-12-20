SEBRING — Many people suffer from severe asthma attacks, fatigue and sinus congestion during the Christmas season, and sometimes their live Christmas trees are to blame, according to researchers from the State University of New York. In fact, 70 percent of the molds in live trees can trigger respiratory problems.
The problem is so common that it even has a name; it’s called Christmas Tree Syndrome.
How can people keep their holidays jolly and bright without fighting the blight of illness?
• Use a water hose to thoroughly rinse off the tree and let it dry. This will help to remove pollen and mold and keep the pesky nasal and lung irritants from coming inside.
• Make a cleaning solution for the trunk of the tree from one part bleach to 20 parts water. An easy way to do this is to dump one gallon of water into bucket and add three-fourths of a cup of bleach. (If you do the math, it’s technically four-fifths of a cup of bleach, but who has measuring cups like that?)
• Protect your skin from sap by wearing long sleeves and gloves.
Even if people have an artificial Christmas tree, they may still be suffering from respiratory issues. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the concentrations of some pollutants can be two to five times higher indoors than outdoors, so yes, it is refreshing to go outside for a breath of fresh air.
Festive decorations can sometimes add to the indoor air pollutants, especially since dust and mold can accumulate on items stored in the attic. Trees, both live and artificial, decorations, candles and scented sprays can be harmful for people with allergies, asthma or other types of respiratory problems, according to Dr. Bipin Bhatt, a pulmonologist who specializes in respiratory issues.
“Keep a mask on when old decorations are opened,” Bhatt said. “When dusting, open windows to avoid inhalation.”
He also recommends avoiding other respiratory irritants, such as bleach, Lysol, fertilizers and pest control. All these items are commonly used when cleaning and prepping the home for the holiday season, but they can cause severe respiratory symptoms.
When people begin to wheeze or feel tightness in their chest, they should go to their doctor, Bhatt said. However, more severe symptoms require more urgent measures.
“Whenever people are using their neck muscles to breathe, they should go to the emergency room,” he said. “If you are talking in full sentences and have to stop because of shortness of breath, go to the ER.”
Bhatt reported seeing an increase in allergies and respiratory issues during the holiday. Some of the problems are due to the cold weather and the influx of people coming into the area at this time, he said.
So if your nose starts running more during the Christmas season, consider dusting and cleaning your decorations. Just remember to wear a mask and open those windows when ridding your holiday decor of unwanted visitors, such as dust and mold.
Your holiday guests will appreciate the festive appearance of your home while enjoying a breath of fresh, unpolluted air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.