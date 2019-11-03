By BILL ROGERS
Correspondent
SEBRING — As another winter tourist season rolls around, the Island View Lakefront Restaurant and Pub is prepared to handle more diners — a lot more.
The restaurant in Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring has expanded the main dining room to be able to seat an additional 100 people. It has also doubled the size of the kitchen and made other improvements.
Cliff Easum, general manager of the restaurant and golf operation, said the expansion project began to be seriously discussed by the Board of Supervisors two years ago. It was simply a case of not being able to accommodate the number of people that wanted to eat there.
Easum noted that Sun’n Lake has large golf groups that, when they are done playing, they want to come in and eat at the same time.
“The golf groups are so big that it effectively closes down our operations for the other members, residents and the public,” he said.
He said when people would come for dinner, the staff had to apologize and say there was no place for them to sit. Easum added that turning people away is not good business.
“It’s just not the way we should treat our guests,” he said.
“The Island View Restaurant was opened in 2009 ...,” said Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun’N Lake of Sebring Improvement District. “The kitchen was not designed to handle ala carte and banquets to the level that we are today. We’ve grown.”
Easum said there are not that many places in town that have banquet space and also do the food and “do it really well.”
To acquire the additional space, they enclosed what had been the screened lanai. Easum said the lanai wasn’t used that much.
“The place is called Island View Restaurant, where you view an island ...,” he said. “With the lanai there, you actually had to kind of look through two windows and two walls ... So now we’ve created a view.”
In the kitchen, a second service line has been set up. They still have the main service line for regular dining and now another line for prep and banquets.
“Not only has it allowed us to be able to actually do two functions at the same time, it created so much more space that are able to increase the size of the menu,” he said.
They also have upgraded the dish washing facilities because they couldn’t handle the volume.
“A big part of renovation was simply upgrading our ability to wash dishes,” Easum said.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Easum said there are two groups of guests that eat there. One is the full-time residents of Sun’n Lake and those who live near by. They want food that they are familiar with and is “good food that is kind of served upscale at fair prices.”
The other is the winter visitors. He said they want food that they don’t get up north. “They want Florida seafood...,” Easum said.
The menu for seafood lovers includes Fried Florida Groupr Filet. Char Grilled Gulf Mahi Filet, Sauteed Florida Red Snapper Filet, Fried Gulf Shrimp and Broiled Mango Salmon Filet.
There will be a grand opening for the restaurant in November. Easum said an open house for members and residents is also being planned during the month.
The restaurant has new tables that can seat four , six or eight people.
