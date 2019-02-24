SEBRING — Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub will soon begin construction to expand its kitchen and renovate its lanai.
A total of $750,000 for restaurant renovation was approved at the Friday meeting with another $71,600 for contingency. Marmar Construction, Inc. provided the lowest bid and was approved to perform the work.
The restaurant will also receive new kitchen equipment. According to the agenda, “The sole bidder for the kitchen equipment is Beltram Restaurant Equipment for $324,625.20. Management is recommending only the necessary kitchen items listed in the spreadsheet for $185,513.”
The debate about renovations for Island View Restaurant has been discussed for the past three years by the Board of Supervisors. Even after all the discussion, there was still controversy concerning the decision.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin said, “I don’t see the club getting bigger or better without expanding it. I’ve struggled over it, but I think we need to expand the kitchen and lanai. We have to spend money and do better for our community.”
Supervisor Ray Brooks strongly opposed the proposed renovations. He said, “It doesn’t make sense to spend one million dollars on something that doesn’t make money.”
Brooks felt that it was appropriate to spend money on the kitchen to improve it but not as much as was proposed.
Several residents spoke during the time for public comments, and they were divided on the issue.
Despite the lack of consensus, the district approved the kitchen expansion with a 3-2 vote, with Brooks and Neal Hotelling casting dissenting votes.
The Board of Supervisors also voted 3-2 to approve a lanai expansion. Supervisors Brooks and Hotelling cast the dissenting votes on this issue as well.
Marmar Construction will also be completing the work on the lanai for $205,764. The lanai area will be enclosed under glass, instead of open air screen. In addition, it will be an air conditioned space once the renovations are completed. This type of seating is preferred by customers during the hot summer months.
The district has also budgeted $30,000 for new lanai furniture, Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun ‘n Lake, said.
When asked about the start date of construction, Cannady said, “We will need to meet with Marmer Construction first and determine the contract terms/timing.”
(2) comments
This is insane. The restaurant has never been profitable and is being subsidized by District property asessments from it's residents. This is a Pork Barrel spenditure to make the few residents who actually play golf happy.
Baseless, and not needed.
