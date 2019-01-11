Mark your calendar for some exciting times at the US Sport Aviation Expo at the Sebring Regional Airport, January 23-26. The is the 15th year and looks to be one of the best. If you have an interest in aviation, there is something for everyone and you don’t want to miss it.
January is always a busy month around the Rousch house. Recovering from the holidays is one thing and then gearing up for the Expo of which Becky and I are very involved with. My wife Becky is the volunteer coordinator for Expo, and our EAA chapter has been a part of the event from the beginning. Beside the normal monthly EAA chapter activities, our EAA Chapter 1240 Annual Youth Programs Fund Raising Dinner is held on Friday evening January 25th. Here are some highlights of the 2019 Expo.
• EAA will have an expanded presence at the south end of the show grounds where EAA’s One Week Wonder will be on display. The Vans RV-12 aircraft was built in seven days at last summer’s EAA AirVenture, aka” Oshkosh” by volunteers and attendees of AirVenture, and then flown. From the start of opening the boxes and crates, every rivet, nut bolt, and washer, wiring and installing the engine and fuel system and avionics was done by hundreds of AirVenture participants under the guidance of Vans’ staff and EAA aircraft building advisors. It was something to see, and a beehive of daily activity.
• Our local chapter 1240 will host EAA National representatives providing a full range of information for the aviation enthusiast, and the many activities that is happening locally with Chapter 1240. This is also where there will hands-on workshops during the four days of the event.
• Friday evening January 25 will be the annual EAA Chapter 1240 Youth Programs Fund Raising Dinner. The presentation will feature a national panel of youth aviation education experts exploring what we can do to create “Options and Opportunities” for our youth leading to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Learn about the plans for how youth aviation education is expanding in the Highlands County schools. Seating is limited and there are only 40 tickets left, so contact jhr@stratomail.net to reserve your seat.
• YAZ — Young Aviators Zone. Join us in the YAZ during the 15th annual Expo and meet some incredible aviators who have broken records, defied the odds, and gone on to build remarkable aviation-related careers. Students with a paid adult get in FREE. Swag bags for grabs in the YAZ. Meet aerobatic pilots, race pilots, and aviation entrepreneurs in the YAZ.
• Workshops, Speaker, and Exhibitors, there is some thing for everyone. Here is a sampling. Kurt Leucht: How NASA Will Use Robots to Create Rocket Fuel from Martian Soil. Paul New: Reliability Centered Maintenance, Workshops and More! Stewart Systems Fabric Covering Workshops: Daily. LT Lindsay Norman, NOAA: ForeFlight and Meteorology for General Aviation. Mark Whitson presents “Legal update for GA pilots and aircraft owners”. Zenith Aircraft’s popular hands-on workshops returns this January. Or more detailed information for the Expo, go to this link: https://www.sportaviationexpo.com/
Don’t forget about the EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights tomorrow at the airport. Follow the signs through gate 24, the fun begins at 8 a.m.
