In the event you missed last week’s column, this is the second part of my effort to confront two of the thorniest issues confronting many in our culture. The two issues are too much weight and too much debt. Since I have vast experience with both, I thought I might share what has helped me in hopes it might help you. Last week, we discussed too much debt. If you missed it, I’d recommend you research Dave Ramsey.
On to today’s topic: too much weight. Before I share the well-kept and highly secure secret diet plan, did you know that according to data by “Marketdata Enterprises, a market research firm that specializes in tracking niche industries, Americans spend north of $60 billion annually to try to lose pounds, on everything from paying for gym memberships and joining weight-loss programs…” That’s a lot of money, particularly when you consider the results.
So, without further ado, here we go. This diet plan is called the LFMECS plan. It’s as old as the universe and requires no special equipment, no scales, no measuring, no substantial financial investment. I’m sure your curiosity has been piqued by now and you’re dying to know more. (You are, aren’t you?) Well, the LFME stands for Less Food More Exercise. Shocked, aren’t you? The CS in LFMECS stands for Common Sense. My friends, that’s the secret, except it’s not really a secret. Deep down, all of us who have been, or are, overweight already know this.
Here’s how it works. Let’s say, for example, you have a Snickers bar every day (like I used to). I decided that I was going to try to have only one five or six days a week. I did this for two weeks. After two weeks, my goal was to have a Snickers every other day. I did this for two weeks. I then cut back to two or three per week. I did this, you guessed it, for two weeks. You see, what I discovered is that slow changes over an extended period of time is much more effective than just about every other plan. The additional benefit is that you still get to enjoy the foods you like and your budget doesn’t get hit due to special foods or diet plans.
When I finally reached the point that I was tired of my extra weight and all its limitations, I was at 235 pounds. With the LFMECS plan I lost 55 pounds and have been able to keep it off for about 10 years now. Oh, by the way, the exercise part works that same way. Little by little is the key. I started by walking seven minutes, jogging one minute, for 20 minutes. Little by little (have you heard that before?), I started walking a little less and jogging a little more. I did this until I completed my first 5K. I’ve now completed two marathons.
Now, the big question. What are you going to do with the information you’ve received today? Have you reached the point in which you are tired enough to make some changes to get healthy? If so, you might want to consider the LFMECS plan. After all, you already have everything you need to succeed and the best part is, the price is right!
Mike Lee is a teacher and coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.