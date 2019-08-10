Thank you for publishing LeRoy Esler’s letter in the Aug. 3 issue of your newspaper.
Those of us who are living in Highlands County, Florida make many choices each day. What should I wear? What do I want to eat? Will I drive no faster than the speed limit posted and the traffic conditions? Each choice requires some level of thought and, hopefully a consideration of potential consequences.
I believe that thought and prayer make for better choices and a better community for all of us fortunate enough to be current residents of Highlands County.
We each have freedom of choice in so many matters, but we do not have freedom from the consequences of some choices. You may or may not agree with me, but that’s an available choice.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring
More 'thoughts and prayers". The standard cop-out for complacency and fake concern.
