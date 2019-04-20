My story starts in 2006, when Don and I realized that his mother needed help taking care of his dad. They lived in St. Petersburg, and she was trying to deal with a man with dementia and limited physical abilities. She wound up injuring both rotator cuffs and was getting around on a walker. Yet here she was, trying to deal with her husband the best she could.
Don and I talked about it and agreed that we had the resources and the room to move them into our home. We converted our garage into a large bedroom and in November of 2006 brought them down to Sebring.
Because unlike Don I work from home, I realized a lot of the care of his parents would fall to me. I went into it with that knowledge but feeling that it was something I could handle. Besides, this couple had given me a great gift: their wonderful son. The least I could do was help out.
Looking back on it, I realize there were things I hadn’t expected. Don’s dad soon lost almost all ability to communicate with us. He became bedridden. I was changing adult diapers and dealing with aides who came in to assist us, some better than others. I became an advocate for my in-laws, keeping an eye on things and trying to stay on top of them.
Mom quit driving when they came to Sebring, and I became her chauffeur. I let her care for Dad as much as she could and did the things she couldn’t. It was a team effort.
Dad passed away in March of 2012, at home with us. For a period of time I had somewhat of a breather when it came to caregiving, though Mom still needed me for driving and meal prep. It was okay.
Then Mom grew more and more feeble and required more and more care. Once again, I took up the mantle of caregiver, only this time there is no partner to share the daytime work with. I am like a doctor on 24/7 call, always needing to be in reach of my phone or the baby monitor we set up in her room.
I wish I were the saint some people think I am. The truth is, there are days when I ask myself if running away from home is a viable option. Nights when I’m jerked from a sound sleep and want nothing more than to stay in bed. Times I want to snap when she asks me the same question five times in 10 minutes.
But I grit my teeth and keep on.
Why?
Partly because it is a labor of love. I love my mother-in-law. I love my husband, and this is a way to demonstrate that. When you truly love a person, you’ll do a lot for them. Including the unpleasant things that you’d palm off in a second if you could.
And partly because I know without a doubt this is the best situation for my mother-in-law. Well-meaning friends have asked if we’ve considered putting her somewhere. Since she would never qualify for assisted living, that would mean a nursing home.
There are people who have no option but a nursing home, and I respect that. It is the best choice for some. My mother-in-law? I am convinced it would hasten her decline. She wants to be home. I am not perfect by any means, but I won’t do something against her best interests, even if it would make my life easier.
I know there are others like me out there. Some of you reading this might be in a similar situation. I get it. At least, I get how it feels from my end. Maybe we should have a big coffee party where we swap stories and cry on each other’s shoulders. It wouldn’t hurt. Just keep your phone handy in case your loved one needs you. We’ll understand.
