What is happening to our America? Our current president is spreading racism and bigotry whenever he speaks. Are we in for an ethnic cleansing? Is that what is coming?
Your grandfathers, fathers, uncles, including women, fought for a free world 75 years ago. Some gave the ultimate sacrifice. Is this what they expected to see 75 years later?
It only takes one man. These are not our values. Where does one man take on all government agencies including the Supreme Court? Anyone who doesn't agree with him feels his wrath. The republicans are scared to death of him. Those that work in the White House are scared to death of him. Why? Remember, "We The People." That includes all of the people and all our ideas. We, as American citizens cannot feed off just one man.
Racism and bigotry are forever busy and need feeding. Look sharp!
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
I don't understand why so many seem to fear this elitist loser. He doesn't represent America. He represents himself alone. The man who would be King perceives himself as Divine. He needs to be taught that the Divine Right of Kings was a long ago fantasy and is not part of American government.
