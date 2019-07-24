What is happening to our America? Our current president is spreading racism and bigotry whenever he speaks. Are we in for an ethnic cleansing? Is that what is coming?

Your grandfathers, fathers, uncles, including women, fought for a free world 75 years ago. Some gave the ultimate sacrifice. Is this what they expected to see 75 years later?

It only takes one man. These are not our values. Where does one man take on all government agencies including the Supreme Court? Anyone who doesn't agree with him feels his wrath. The republicans are scared to death of him. Those that work in the White House are scared to death of him. Why? Remember, "We The People." That includes all of the people and all our ideas. We, as American citizens cannot feed off just one man.

Racism and bigotry are forever busy and need feeding. Look sharp!

Judith Eckstein

Sebring

