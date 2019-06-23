SEBRING — Now that the Florida Legislature has finished its budget, Highlands County is preparing to discuss its own.
Last Tuesday, the Board of County Commission received summaries of the county’s capital financial strategy, which includes the capital improvement plan, and a list of proposed hearing and workshop dates for the rest of the summer.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he would provide the full capital financial strategy to commissioners on Monday and start having meetings one-on-one with commissioners about what they would like to see in the budget.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck made her wishes known at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I want to see the millage come down to 8.05,” Tuck said.
That would reduce property taxes by 50 cents for every $1,000 of taxable property value, and would take taxes close to where they were five years ago.
Tuck said she has looked through the constitutional officer budgets, except for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Of which she’s seen half, so far.
“The way they are now, I will not vote for them,” Tuck said.
Those budgets have not yet been released as part of a public budget discussion. During last year’s budget talks, all constitutional officers took cuts, including Sheriff Paul Blackman, who also had to add school resource deputies to comply with state school safety programs.
In August last year, there was talk of pulling from reserves to keep a 8.55 millage tax rate, raising the millage rate to 8.60 to better close the gap, or making it 8.732 mils to help build two months of fund balance — the county’s savings.
At the time, the county had only 1.84 months of operating funds in reserve, while the standard amount is three.
The county also had not received reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Irma recovery and cleanup the previous fall.
The first reimbursement check arrived last month for $6.59 million of the approximately $14 million the county had requested.
Other payments are expected, but have not been approved yet.
Even so, the recent check provides much-needed relief to the county’s reserves.
Vosburg noted Tuesday that the capital financial strategy summary was not balanced, but promised to provide them Monday with a balanced one — at least through the first five years of the 10-year plan.
Proposed tasks and meeting/workshop dates are as follows.
July 2 — Present a summary of the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget at the regular 9 a.m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
July 8 — Distribute a recommended budget to the county commissioners.
July 8 — Host a budget community meeting for Sebring residents at 6 p.m. in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave.
July 9 — Host a budget community meeting for Avon Park residents at 6 p.m. in the University Center at South Florida State College. It will coincide with a town hall meeting, led by Commissioner Don Elwell.
July 10 — Host a budget community meeting for Lake Placid residents at 6 p.m. in the new Town Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27, north of town.
July 11 — Discuss the Capital Financial Strategy and host a board department workshop during a special 9 .m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
July 23 — Adopt the millage rate, distribute the county fee schedule for initial review and host a workshop for Constitutional Officers and outside agencies at a special 5:30 p.m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
July 30 — Distribute the proposed budget to county commissioners.
Aug. 1 — The Tax Collector’s Office tentative budget is due.
Aug. 6 — Review and discuss the proposed budget at the regular 9 a.m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring
Sept. 5 — Hold a public hearing on the budget at 5:30 p.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
Sept 17 — Hold final public hearing on the budget at 5:30 p.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, to conclude with adopting the budget, capital financial strategy and fee schedule.
Oct. 1 — The 2019-2020 fiscal year budget goes into effect.
