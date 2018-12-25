I absolutely love this time of year! I love Christmas from its significance to its traditions to how it seems to make us all nicer. One of the things I look most forward to is reading Christmas books aloud to the students. I know what you’re thinking: What in the world is a high school teacher doing reading a Christmas story aloud to high school kids? Well, it may surprise you, but they absolutely love it!
One of the books I read this year was called “Alabaster’s Song.” It was centered around a traditional family and their Christmas traditions. As in most classes in public high schools, many of our students do not have what is thought of as traditional family, neither did I. Prior to, I always take a few minutes to remind them of my own less-than-traditional upbringing and, more importantly, of one of Coach Lee’s Truths of Life: Just because something has always been, it doesn’t mean it always has to be. One day soon, they will have the chance to start their own family and establish the traditions they want.
Another of my favorite traditions with my students is to ask them what Christmas means to them. What follows is some of their responses. Remember, these are mostly high school juniors, with a few sophomores thrown in. Some of their responses might surprise you because, for some reason, many seem to forget that while they may appear to be grown up, I can tell you with all certainty that they are not.
We’ll start on the unconventional side of the ledger. One of my 11th-graders said, “Christmas is a time when people stress to get presents for their spoiled little children and paint a fake picture of their perfect family and perfect day. As you can see, I don’t care too much for this part of Christmas.” (No, I guess you don’t. Yikes!)
Then, there’s this perspective, “I also think though that for young kids it’s a way to make sure they behave so they get rewarded.” And, one more, “To me, Christmas is simply a cultural occurrence of America.” Several shared this sentiment, “It is a much needed break from school!” (For teachers, too.)
One of my students reminded me that Christmas isn’t a time filled with joy and happiness for all. In fact, for some it is very difficult. Sharing her regret, she said, “Christmas is seeing other people happy, which I love. It is also, sadly, a time of year I dread, though. I seem to have some kind of seasonal depression or something. The holidays are always really hard for me.” Gosh, I wish I had a magic wand or something to make all of that disappear.
Overwhelmingly, there were two responses that were common to almost all. One was the significance of spending time with family. They spoke of giving gifts to their loved ones (and receiving gifts from them, too), watching movies, sharing meals, laughing a lot, and making new memories.
The other most common response was celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. They spoke of the three wise men from the East and the shepherds watching their flocks by night. They spoke of Him coming to save the people from their sins and to give His life a ransom for many – the true meaning of Christmas.
Merry, merry Christmas to you and those whom you love.
Mike Lee is a teacher and coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
