In regard to the national debt, it isn’t hard to Google how much our debt was increased during the Obama Administration. It nearly doubled. Everyone wants free education, free health care, free everything.
The working people of this country cannot pay for all this free stuff and send billions of dollars to other countries while we have people here homeless and hungry. We need to find ways to help, not hinder, those unemployed, on welfare or drugs. Too many are abusing the system.
Kids aren’t kids anymore thanks to computers and smartphones. The family life we once knew is almost gone. How many sit down to three meals a day with your children? Do you communicate with them?
I pray for our country and leaders every day. This is the greatest and richest country in the world. We’re proud of it. Foreigners are welcome to come here legally.
It’s hard to be fair when taxing the rich and the common people of this country. One thing I know, you can’t make everyone equal by taking from the rich and distributing it to the poor, or you become a Socialist, and you know the one in control of this will have his pockets full; he won’t be distributing his wealth.
Everyone has choices and opportunities in this great country. Use the resources available to better yourself. Quote from President Reagan, “If we ever forget that we’re one country under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”
Darlene D. Foos
Sebring
