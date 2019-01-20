It’s not really the fact that our county commissioners recently voted yes to allow alcohol sales before 1 p.m. on Sundays. If folks wanted alcohol for an event on a Sunday, they usually would have stocked for that well before Sunday at 7 a.m. While I never understood the need for alcohol so darn early in the day, I have had a glass of champagne at brunch in my life. Additionally, I have had a beer with wings while watching football, although I must point out that both the NFL and NASCAR for the most part don’t start their events until after church hours.
What concerns me is we now are giving those who abuse alcohol another seven hours of access to our roads without proper law enforcement out there watching over the roads. We have an abundance of people going to and from church in this area I call the Bible Belt of Florida and they deserve to be protected.
It’s not really the fact that patrol cars with mannequins, strategically placed on the roads taxpayers drive on most every day, can’t pull over the person driving faster than 70 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic. We are all guilty of speeding at one time or another.
What concerns me is the fact the residents get wise rather quickly and the genius of it quickly fades away locally and folks go back to the norm. Additionally, if there is a violator blowing right by the strategically placed prevention cars, the mannequin can’t fire up the siren and get the driver’s attention.
It’s not the fact that our neck of the woods provides an excellent route for a semi driver to get the load to its destination. I would venture to say at some point we are getting some return for this exposure with fuel, restaurant, and lodging taxes.
What concerns me is the fact that some blow through our county entirely too fast. We all know a semi rules the road and does the damage in an accident.
It’s not the fact that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office gave back to the county $1.2 million recently. That’s not so bad, huh? One has to wonder why the folks who paid it do not get it back, but Lord knows that’s a whole new column. In any event, I was told that cash went to other places including a “Rainy Day” fund for the county.
What does concern me is when we asked the Sheriff’s Office why we don’t have a traffic unit, we were informed … wait for it … you probably guessed it … if you guessed not enough money to have a traffic unit then you are correct. Imagine the surprise when I read about that proud moment when $1.2 million was given back to the county, yet we can’t afford a traffic unit. Now I assure you, I will be chastised and bombarded with all sorts of “legal” reasons why the money had to go back; I will let you know as it happens.
It’s really not about all these things I just wrote about. You can decide whether it’s important or not. What concerns me most is our citizens are dying on our roadways. Not just the big counties’ roadways, our citizens are dying on our roadways. It’s well beyond past the time our local government fixes this.
The county commissioners voted 5 to 0 on Jan. 8 in favor of selling alcohol at 7 a.m. on Sundays.
Tim Smolarick is publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him via email at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com
