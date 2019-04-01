What I have learned from Dumpy Donnie Dictator and his supporters:
It’s OK to lie (again and again and again).
It’s OK to commit adultery.
It’s OK to defraud the government.
It’s OK to stiff people who do work for you.
It’s OK to have secret meetings and phone calls with our country’s enemies.
It’s OK to demean women and take away their rights.
It’s OK to cancel people’s health care, Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid.
It’s OK to lock up children in a cage.
It’s OK to kill and dismember journalists.
It’s OK to hate.
New Conservative motto: Make America Hate Again.
It’s OK.
Millie Grime
Sebring
